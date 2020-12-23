For Jets LB Harvey Langi, Every Day Is a Miracle

The news on Tuesday that Jets LB Harvey Langi was placed on injured reserve, ending his 2020 season because of a neck injury, would qualify as a serious setback for any player not named Harvey Langi.

For Langi and his wife Cassidy, however, a setback on the football field pales in comparison to a horrific car crash that nearly took their lives several years ago in Foxborough, Mass. In this Thanksgiving/Christmas/Holiday Season, the deeply religious couple has much to be grateful for, each and every day.

On the night of Oct. 13, 2017, the couple was stopped at a red light on their way home from a dinner date with another couple when an SUV driven by a drunk driver (who was later charged with felony possession of a Class E substance and assorted prescription drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possession of an open container or alcohol, and a marked lane violation) slammed into their Mazda3. The force of the crash, estimated at more than 50 miles per hour, pushed Langi's car into the vehicle in front, crumpling Langi's car like an accordion. In the crash, Langi sustained injuries to his head, neck, and back while his wife broke both hips, multiple ribs and required stitches in her scalp. Three people in the car in front were injured. The two people in the Jeep Grand Cherokee were not injured.

Langi, whose final stat line for the 2020 NFL season reads 60 tackles (37 solo), a pass breakup and a fumble recovery over 14 games, spoke to The Official Jets Podcast this week.

"Let's start with the backstory," Langi said. "I went undrafted but made the 53-man roster at the Patriots, playing special teams, in and out active, active, more inactive. I think I was active one or two games, probably one [it was one game]. I was a backup, they had some pretty good linebackers. One week, the defensive coordinator came up to me and said 'you better be prepared, you need be prepared for some defensive reps due to injury.' I was being as serious as possible, watching film going through the playbook. At least once a week, I was getting advice from other players to set aside time for a date with my wife. So every Tuesday we would always go out on a date, but we canceled that week because I wanted to be focused."

On that Friday, they received a call from friends suggesting a night out for dinner.

"She [Cassidy] answered the phone. I said next week. I could see it in her face, ugh. She stayed home every day to support me, it was my first year in the NFL. She was the breadwinner for my last two years of college [at BYU]. When I got to the NFL I asked her to come on this journey, let's do it together, let's ride it out. She came out with no job. She was bored all day, all she wanted was to put on jeans and not wear sweats all day. I'm sitting there and feeling that I guess we can go to dinner to a steakhouse within a mile. I said let's go. She was so happy.