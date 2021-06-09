For Jets Free-Agent LB Jarrad Davis, 'It's a Rebirth'

Jarrad Davis, the Jets' free-agent linebacker, had much to say during a Zoom call with reporters last week during the team's voluntary OTAs. Perhaps some of the comments that were most revealing concerned two of the club's recent draft picks -- Jamien Sherwood (Rd 5, Auburn) and Hamsah Nasirildeen (Florida State, Rd 6).

They each were listed as safety in college, but General Manager Joe Douglas, Head Coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich see them as linebackers.

"Those two guys look really, really good," Davis said. "The whole linebackers' room is a solid group, nothing but talented dudes in there growing every day and pushing, pushing. Competition at the highest level. They know what to do. As we continue to go on, I'm excited to see how these guys pan out. In this type of scheme, I can see these guys with long careers."

For Davis, 26, a long NFL career appeared to be unfolding when he was a 2017 first-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions. He fell out of the picture there, but Douglas has been adept at pursuing value where others might not see it. In the Jets' new 4-3 scheme on defense, Davis (6-1, 227) brings speed, strong lateral movement and a nose for the ball.

Still, the question lingers: How could a first-round pick find himself last season watching his teammates from the sideline?

"I don't know what happened," Davis said about the 2020 season when he played in 14 games, but started only 4. "There were a lot of things. I had to re-evaluate things that happened for both parties. At the end of day that's in Detroit and I haven't thought much about it. I know there are certain things I need to do, to bring the best me every day.