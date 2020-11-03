For Jets' Folorunso Fatukasi, Opportunity Knocks

For a young player like Jets DL Folorunso Fatukasi the template is to strive to get better each play and each game. That information is not something that can be readily discovered, there's no blueprint, no website that can impart what only comes from experience and playing time.

And for him and several of his young teammates, so much of that knowledge was passed along by the veteran Steve McLendon, a long-time Jets player who was traded recently to Tampa Bay.

"It's something I definitely learned this year, going game to game, play to play and starting to see certain things happening in the game," Fatukasi said on the Inside the Jets podcast, with Bart Scott and Dan Graca. "Steve taught me a lot. He enabled me to be able to adapt and improve. Being able to see those small things and adjust in the game is part of your growth. It comes with experience and playing time."

Fatukasi, 25, who grew up in Far Rockaway, NY, and played in college at the University of Connecticut, has played in all eight games this season. He is in his third year with the Jets after being selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. At 6-4, 318, he has the exuberance of youth mixed with a growing body of work on the field.

Speaking about the wisdom and challenges imparted by McLendon, Fatukasi said: "It forces you to take your training wheels off. He has taught us and laid things down. He's a special person, and left us with some things we use, even though he's not here. I try to break it down: 'How can I make this better? What happened here?' "

Fatukasi has found himself in a unique position: In one sense he's a young veteran on a Jets team still trying to forge an identity; in another sense he's a mentor to two younger brothers, both of whom play football for Rutgers University.