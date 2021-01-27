For Jets DL Folorunso Fatukasi, Growth in Both Quantity and Quality

The 2020 season wasn't what the Jets players wanted. But there were a number of success stories that will have an impact on the future under new Head Coach Robert Saleh, and one of those stories is the rise of defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi.

"I feel like I did some good things this year," Fatukasi told newyorkjets.com's Ethan Greenberg. "I feel like there are a lot of areas I need to grow in. I felt like I continued to show that I could do some good things. What I loved most about my play this year is that everyone else around me was flying so we were all feeding off each other. I was feeding off them and I'm pretty sure they were feeding off me."

The numbers back up Foley's contributions to the Jets' front line and to their defense. From getting onto the field for one game and three defensive snaps as a rookie in 2018, he increased his exposure to 14 games (no starts), 33 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss/no gain, one sack and one pass defensed. Then this past season, he played 15 games (eight starts) and all the metrics rose, to 42 tackles, 11.0 TFLNGs, two sacks and two PDs, plus his first forced fumble, against New England, and his first fumble recovery, off of Frankie Luvu's strip sack of Baker Mayfield vs. Cleveland.

But there was another important dimension to Fatukasi's game, which was the fire he brought to the D-line room and the defense in the wake of veteran leader Steve McLendon's October trade to Tampa Bay.