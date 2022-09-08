For Jets Defense, It's a Numbers Game with Lamar Jackson 

Jets DE Carl Lawson said it succinctly Thursday — "When the quarterback is the best athlete on the field, that's a rarity." Jackson is an expert in the numbers game, ranking seventh all-time in rush yards (3,673) among NFL QBs. He has 16 games with 2-plus passing TDs & 50+rush yards and last season became the fastest QB in NFL history to reach 3,000 rush yards (48 games). Jackson is lethal in space and the Ravens fell apart down the stretch last season without him in the lineup. And after trading away Marquise Brown, the Ravens will be prepared for TE Mark Andrews (107-1,361-9TDs) to see consistent bracket coverage. Running back J.K. Dobbins could return Sunday and Rashod Bateman is an intriguing target, but the B-More wheel revolves around Jackson.

"Naturally, you create extra gaps with pullers already, and then technically you never count the quarterback in the run field," Franklin-Myers said of the Ravens and Jackson. "Now that he is in, that is an extra person you have to worry about. I mean at the end of the day, it is football, and the wildcat is kind of the same thing. You look at it as wildcat, but he can throw the ball as far as you need him to throw the ball. At the end of the day, as far as quarterback run, you see Josh Allen do the same thing, the only difference is they don't do it as much."

Can the Jets get the Ravens into third-and-4 or longer situations? The Jets' strength this season should be their pass rush with the return of Carl Lawson and the additions of Jacob Martin and Jermaine Johnson, but they need to be successful early to start throwing more exotic looks at Jackson.

"They live in that third-and-short window because they're so efficient on first and second downs," Ulbrich said. "To keep them out of short yardage, we have to win first down. It goes back to the run defense, it has to be exceptional this game. If you do that, you give yourself an opportunity to play against a little bit more normal football on second down. And when you do that, hopefully you can get them into the third-and-longer windows where it gives us the ability to be a little bit more creative."

The important numbers on the field might be 11 vs. 8, but Franklin-Myers insists the Jets can have a 12th man with a raucous MetLife Stadium crowd expected.