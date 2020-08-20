For Jets CB Bless Austin, It's All About Maximizing His Ability

And in general he had a productive rookie season, considering he sat out the first eight games still rehabbing an a torn ACL sustained in his last season Rutgers. He made six starts and compiled 24 tackles and notched pass defenses in his first four games.

Which brings us to this year's training camp, which Austin got ready for by working at a few different training facilities, including the TEST Football Academy in Martinsville, NJ.

"It's a great facility. I was able to keep my conditioning and my strength up, I didn't have any type of dropoff," Austin said. "I was super-excited, too, because it was one of the first offseasons that I was healthy and got a chance to really get back and continue to build rather than doing it from the ground up again."

Now he's competing with fellow corners Brian Poole, Pierre Desir, Quincy Wilson, Nate Hairston, Arthur Maulet and the Jets' rookie CB class headed by fifth-round pick Bryce Hall. A starting job is there to be won ... although Austin, with his different take and laser focus on things, doesn't analyze it quite that way.

"I don't look at it as an opportunity," he said. "I just want to maximize my ability. With me doing that and continuing to progress every day, I will ultimately be able to help the team out regardless of what role I'm in, know what I mean? It's competition, no doubt, but I just want to maximize my ability."

And by maximizing his ability, Bless says that means minimizing any lack of awareness on his part, such as vs. the Steelers. Adam Gase said that's not all talk, either.