For GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh, Jets Remain on Right Track

The acquisitions last year -- from elite rookies like WR Garrett Wilson, CB Sauce Gardner and RB Breece Hall (among others from a blockbuster draft); to key free agents over their term, like DE Carl Lawson, CB D.J. Reed, et. al. -- has significantly altered the conversation around the Jets and the organization's appeal across the NFL.

During the course of the current offseason, 1 Jets Drive has emerged as a preferred destination for a slew of free agents, including WRs Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman, Jr., who have signed on. Then there are the guys who have publicly expressed a desire to wear green and white, a list that includes Rodgers and veteran WR Odell Beckham, Jr. -- among others.

"Yeah, the idea is to, at my opening press conference [in January 2021], the plan was to win multiple championships, to scrub the dirt off the organization," Saleh said "There's a lot of really good people in that facility. To change the narrative, to change the view of the organization, that's always the vision. The only way you can do it is with winning. I feel like we're going on the right track. I know it didn't finish the way we wanted to a year ago, but I think there's a lot of excitement on what we can be. We just got to continue attacking this offseason."

It's no secret that the Jets roared out of the gate at the start of last season, racing to a 7-4 record. But the season ended with a six-game losing streak. There were ups (a defense that evolved from one of the worst in the league to one of the best) and downs (a raft of injuries on the offensive line).

"We're not exactly where we want to be," Douglas said. "I think the end of the season put a bad taste in everybody's mouth, and it's going to lead to a lot of motivation. With the staff he's [Saleh] put in place, with his energy, his leadership, I feel like the organization is in a good place. And I feel like there's going to be a lot of hungry players coming back and ready to prove that how we finished is not going to be how we start next year."

From where he sits now, Saleh is bullish on the coming season.

"We're excited about the group that we have," he said. "Last year, our defense, for the most part, we're bringing them all back. We still need to take care of our defensive tackle position, but offensively, we love Garrett Wilson, love Corey Davis, love the two additions that we made with Lazard and Mecole and there's a bunch of young guys. Hopefully [Denzel] Mims takes another step forward. Irv [Irvin Charles] takes a step forward, so there's some young guys back there that we're excited to see grow from the receiver standpoint.