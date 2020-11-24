For Chris Herndon, a Confidence-Building Game in the Nick of Time

It's hard to overestimate how important Herndon's two catches (one for a TD) were to him and to the Jets. Two catches for 32 yards will hardly mask the bad taste from nine games, but it was something to build on.

"For me, it just comes down to watching film, seeing opponents, who my matchup will be for that game, seeing what the coaches think," he said. "The way I practice and train for the week is huge. It's not just on game day where the magic happens. I'm a big believer in how you practice is how you play."

As a rookie in 2018, Herndon played in all 16 games and grabbed 39 passes for 502 yards, with 1 dropped pass. He was limited to one game in 2019 and was expected to come back strong this year. So far, he's been targeted 27 times and has 16 receptions, fourth on the team, for 133 yards.

"I definitely had to continue to work on that [confidence] as well," he said. "It's just natural as an athlete to feel like you're putting in the work and not getting results. You start formulating lots of thoughts in your head. But I continued to work on finding ways to go harder, stay in the weight room, make sure my body is in shape, continue to study, eat the right things so I'm ready come game day. I continue to work hard and stay confident in myself."

As the Jets keep searching for that elusive first win of the season, Herndon remains bullish in this most difficult and challenging of seasons.