For Chris Herndon, a Bright Spot & a Little Piece of Jets History 

That makes a TD catch in three consecutive games. Herndon is the first Jets TE to do that since Austin Seferian-Jenkins last season, who had scoring grabs in Games 5-7, at Cleveland, vs. New England and at Miami. Before that, Dustin Keller turned the trick twice, in the 2009 playoffs and again in the 2010 regular season.

As for the last Jets rookie tight end to achieve that trifecta, you won't find one. It's never happened before in franchise history. Keller didn't do it as a rookie in '08, nor did Anthony Becht, Kyle Brady, Johnny Mitchell, Mickey Shuler, Jerome Barkum, Rich Caster nor Pete Lammons. Good tight ends, all. Some of them even good WRs at times. None of them went 3-for-3 as rookies as Herndon just did.

That achievement takes none of the sting out of the offense's issues in Chicago. But the Jets will put this development in their duffel bags and try to duplicate it, improve on it, or do some new and productive things off of it as soon as next Sunday at Miami.

"Me and Chris, we've developed a great chemistry," Darnold said. "We've just got to keep going and continue to develop that chemistry with the other guys as well."

"We had a bunch of self-inflicted wounds," Herndon said. "We're going to keep working. We're not going to give up on one another or this team, and we'll get back to work tomorrow."