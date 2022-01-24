Following Injury, Jets QB Zach Wilson Found Balance

Zach Wilson thought his rookie season had ended in October. After releasing a long pass during the second quarter of the Jets' blowout loss at New England on Oct. 24, Patriots OLB Matthew Judon tackled Wilson and the rookie-signal caller bent and tumbled to the ground.

"I felt a pop and I felt the awkwardness of how he landed on me," Wilson said before the Jets finished their season in Buffalo. "The first thing that crossed my mind was, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe this just happened.' Am I going to have to spend the next 9-to-12 months getting this thing better and rehabbing it?"

But Wilson and the Jets avoided a worst-case scenario and the first-year pro received a diagnosis of a PCL sprain. He missed four games and took time to reassess where he wasand where he was going.

"The mindset was just treating every single game like it was a new game and what had happened before didn't matter," Wilson said. "You learn from those scars, but you don't bring them along with you. You keep moving forward. I almost felt like I was able to reflect, almost like you do after a season, and I was able to do that partway through this season. It gave me the ability to say, 'OK, how can I go into this second half of the season for me and completely treat it like it's a new season. Like it's Year 2 for me now. How can I apply what I learned in year one and try to get better every single day."

After six NFL starts, Wilson was allotted time to self-scout and he took advantage with the help of John Beck. And in addition to analyzing his initial NFL action, Wilson was able to watch backups Mike White, Joe Flacco and Josh Johnson all have success moving the ball and putting up points in games against the Bengals, the Colts and the Dolphins.