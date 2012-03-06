Flight Crew Prep Classes Begin–First Class Full

Mar 06, 2012 at 12:55 AM

This is March, which means that prep classes for next month's New York Jets Flight Crew Cheerleaders auditions are upon us.

And this year the first of the seven audition classes is more popular than ever. The class on Wednesday night at the 41st Theatre District New York Sports Clubs in Manhattan is full, so walk-up registration for the class won't be accepted. But there is still room to register on line for the other six classes so that you can hit the ground running when the auditions begin.

"With each passing year, the Flight Crew Cheerleaders grow in popularity," said Flight Crew director Denise Garvey, "and those who aspire to dance on the sidelines can begin preparing now for an audition that only comes around once a year. Why wait until the big day when your nerves may be high? I always tell my cheerleaders that preparation is a major key to success."

The prep classes are not mandatory for those who want to participate in the auditions, but they are offered to help each candidate be as prepared as possible for the auditions. Classes cover:

■ Technique

■ Style

■ Stretching

■ Choreography

■ Beauty tips

■ Q & A session with Garvey

For more information and the online registration form, you can go here to the prep class page on newyorkjets.com. Keep in mind that the cost of the seven evening classes (two in New York City, three in New Jersey, two on Long Island) is $30 when registering online in advance and $35 if you register at the door. But participants are encouraged to sign up prior to their desired class because, as in the case of tomorrow night's session, space is limited.

There is no limit to the number of prep classes you can take and you can register for as many as you like. New choreography and material is taught at each class.

"Audition candidates are using these classes to get a leg up on the competition," Garvey said. "They will become familiar with our style of dance, meet current Flight Crew Cheerleaders, and get a chance to get in front of the director of the squad to hear feedback on dance technique, suggestions on beauty and fitness and audition-day tips on what it takes to make one of the top cheerleading squads in the NFL."

Garvey stresses that the audition season is upon us so sign up for the class of your choice now.

"Don't wait and run the risk of getting shut out of these classes," she said. "They really help in preparing you for one of the biggest performing opportunities you could ever dream of."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Fans Claim All Open Training Camp Practice Tickets Within 24 Hours; Limited Green & White Practice Tickets Remain

Free Tickets to Green & White Practice on Aug. 7 at MetLife Stadium Available at nyjets.com/camp
news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Zach Wilson Enters the QB Room

With Three QBs Who Have Not Taken an NFL Snap, Green & White Could Add a Veteran Signal-Caller
news

Jets vs. Panthers 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Will Travel to Carolina September 12, 2021; Take On Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and Sam Darnold
news

Where Are They Now: Marques Murrell

Catch Up with the Former Jets Defensive End
news

GMFB Names Denzel Mims a Potential Breakout WR in 2021

Nate Burleson Believes in Jets' Second-Year Wideout
news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Switch to 4-3 Puts Linebackers Under a Microscope

C.J. Mosley Returns After Sitting Out in 2020
news

Jets Set for Combined Practices with Not One but Two NFL Opponents

First-Year HC Robert Saleh's Team Will Hold Joint August Workouts with Packers & Eagles
news

Jets to Welcome Fans at Training Camp

Green & White Will Have Eight Practices Open to the Public with Free Tickets Are Available to the Public
news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Mix of Old & New in Tight Ends Room

Chris Herndon Leads Returnees in '20; Jets Also Added UFA Tyler Kroft & TE-Friendly Coaches
news

Jets vs. Falcons 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Will Travel to London to Play Falcons Tennessee Oct. 10; Take On Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley, Julio Jones
news

Jets Training Camp Preview | CBs Room Is Eager and Talented, but 'Green'

Bryce Hall and Bless Austin Lead a Young CB Group
news

Jets vs. Eagles 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Will Host Philadelphia on Dec. 5 in Team's '17th' Game
Advertising