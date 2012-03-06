Flight Crew Prep Classes Begin–First Class Full

This is March, which means that prep classes for next month's New York Jets Flight Crew Cheerleaders auditions are upon us.

And this year the first of the seven audition classes is more popular than ever. The class on Wednesday night at the 41st Theatre District New York Sports Clubs in Manhattan is full, so walk-up registration for the class won't be accepted. But there is still room to register on line for the other six classes so that you can hit the ground running when the auditions begin.

"With each passing year, the Flight Crew Cheerleaders grow in popularity," said Flight Crew director Denise Garvey, "and those who aspire to dance on the sidelines can begin preparing now for an audition that only comes around once a year. Why wait until the big day when your nerves may be high? I always tell my cheerleaders that preparation is a major key to success."

The prep classes are not mandatory for those who want to participate in the auditions, but they are offered to help each candidate be as prepared as possible for the auditions. Classes cover:

■ Technique

■ Style

■ Stretching

■ Choreography

■ Beauty tips

■ Q & A session with Garvey

For more information and the online registration form, you can go here to the prep class page on newyorkjets.com. Keep in mind that the cost of the seven evening classes (two in New York City, three in New Jersey, two on Long Island) is $30 when registering online in advance and $35 if you register at the door. But participants are encouraged to sign up prior to their desired class because, as in the case of tomorrow night's session, space is limited.

There is no limit to the number of prep classes you can take and you can register for as many as you like. New choreography and material is taught at each class.

"Audition candidates are using these classes to get a leg up on the competition," Garvey said. "They will become familiar with our style of dance, meet current Flight Crew Cheerleaders, and get a chance to get in front of the director of the squad to hear feedback on dance technique, suggestions on beauty and fitness and audition-day tips on what it takes to make one of the top cheerleading squads in the NFL."

Garvey stresses that the audition season is upon us so sign up for the class of your choice now.