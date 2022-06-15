'Flight 2022: New Heights' Set to Premiere Across Jets Platforms

At 8 p.m. on June 16, fans will have access to Flight 2022: New Heights, a five-part docu-series that provides an insider perspective of the unshared stories at 1 Jets Drive. Presented by 1JD Films, the series provides a behind the scenes look at everything from the Senior Bowl through free agency to the NFL Draft. Continuing the success from last season's, Flight 2021: An Offseason with the New York Jets, fans can get a closer look at the process throughout the offseason, including interviews with Joe Douglas, coaches, players, and special guests.

"The series provides a great opportunity to show the growth of the team and the culture we are cultivating at the Jets," said General Manager Joe Douglas. "The film shows how the addition of new character guys, that really love the game, add to the team's foundation and the ability to compete and to win."