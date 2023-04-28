Five Things to Know About Jets Round 1 Pick Will McDonald

Quite the Athlete

McDonald came to football late in his high school career. "I was a real big basketball player at first," he explained of the sport he turned to when he transferred to Waukesha North as a Wisconin high school sophomore. "At first, my football head coach, Coach Harris, kept coming to me after basketball practice and asking me to try out. My junior year, I took it serious and just went with it."

He also lettered in track and baseball, and excelled especially in the "field" portion of track and field, winning a state title in the discus and finishing third in the high jump. He showed more of that athleticism at this year's NFL Combine, unfurling an 11-0 broad jump that was tied for best at the Combine among all D-linemen.

Family Ties

The McDonald family is tight, in part from battling medical issues. His mother, Chandra Williams, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 but was considered cancer-free by 2012. However, Will's brother died in 2021.

"I want him to see me do great," said Will, who wears a chain with his brother's picture on it, butterfly tattoos in his memory on his neck and a special earring, all to remind him who he's playing for. "It just means a lot to come back and do things that I do so my family can see me do it."

That Old College Try

McDonald played in parts of five seasons, including one redshirt year, at Iowa State, so he could have left Ames for the NFL last season. But there was a very good reason he stayed at school: He was a few credits shy of becoming the first in his family to graduate from college. So he returned for the '22 season and also got his degree, fulfilling a promise to his mother.