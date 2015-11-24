Fitzpatrick: 'I'm the Right Man for the Job'

After the disappointing 24-17 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium Sunday, Ryan Fitzpatrick still believes he can help the Jets turn their season around.

"I'm the right man for the job," said the 11th-year signalcaller on a conference call with reporters on Monday. "I think, fortunately and unfortunately, I've got a lot of experience in playing for teams that have been in this situation where we lost a few games and we've got to stay the course, we've got to right the ship, and we've got to do all of that stuff.

"I think at this point in my career I've learned a ton, and all of the different situations that I've been in, I have no problem shouldering any blame that gets thrown my way and all the blame I deserve and don't deserve."

One of the glaring areas where the Green & White struggled against the Texans was in converting just three of 14 third downs. Also late in the fourth quarter, Fitzpatrick threw two interceptions that snapped any chances of the Jets pulling out a victory in Houston.

"Obviously, none of us are happy with the effort, none of us were happy with the way the game went down," he said. "And I think the message was clear that we've got to put our focus into this week and make sure we get this thing back on the right track."

When asked about the slow starts to games and if injuries have played a key factor with the offense's production, Fitzpatrick simply replied, "No, it's just been poor execution.