First Look | Week 9 Jets vs. Bills

The Jets host the Bills at MetLife Stadium in Week 9, coached by Sean McDermott, who has a 53-33 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Bills.
2022 Season
6-1 overall, 1st in AFC East
Passing leader: Josh Allen (65.5%, 2,198 yards, 19 TD, 6 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Devin Singletary (71 att, 323 yards, 4.5 avg, 0 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Stefon Diggs (55 rec, 764 yards, 13.9 avg, 7 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Tremaine Edmunds (52)
Interceptions leader: S Jordan Poyer (4)
Sacks leader: LB Von Miller (6)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 1 (430.6 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 14 (122.9 yds/g)
Passing: No. 1 (307.7 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 2 (50.6%)
Scoring: No. 2 (29.0 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-22 (12)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: T-3 (298.1 yd/g)
Rushing: No. 4 (95.0 yds/g)
Passing: No. 9 (203.1 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 16 (40.5%)
Scoring: No. 1 (14.0 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-4 (14)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2022 Stats
|RB James Cook
|Georgia (2018-2021)
|24 carries, 132 yards, 5.5 avg, 1 TD
|G Rodger Saffold
|Titans (2019-2021)
|7 starts at LG
|LB Von Miller
|Rams (2021)
|14 tackles, 8 TFL, 6 sacks, 8 QBH, 2 PDs
Week 8 vs. GB (Win 27-17) | Offensive Leaders
Passing | Allen: 13 of 25 (52.0%), 218 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT, 75.1 rating
Rushing | Singletary: 14 att, 67 yards, 4.8 avg, 0 TD
Receiving | Diggs: 6 rec, 108 yards, 18.0 avg, 1 TD
3rd down | 2-for-7 (29%)
Total offense | 369 yards (153 rushing, 216 passing)
Week 8 vs. GB | Defensive Leaders
Tackles | Edmunds: 16 tackles
Sacks | DE Gregory Rousseau, DT Tim Settle (1)
Interceptions | LB Matt Milano (1)
3rd down | GB went 6-for-12 (50%)
Total defense | Allowed 398 yards (208 rushing, 190 passing)