First Look | Week 9 Jets vs. Bills

The Jets host the Bills at MetLife Stadium in Week 9, coached by Sean McDermott, who has a 53-33 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Bills.

2022 Season

6-1 overall, 1st in AFC East

Passing leader: Josh Allen (65.5%, 2,198 yards, 19 TD, 6 INT)

Rushing leader: RB Devin Singletary (71 att, 323 yards, 4.5 avg, 0 TD)

Receiving leader: WR Stefon Diggs (55 rec, 764 yards, 13.9 avg, 7 TD)

Tackles leader: LB Tremaine Edmunds (52)

Interceptions leader: S Jordan Poyer (4)

Sacks leader: LB Von Miller (6)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings

Total: No. 1 (430.6 yds/g)

Rushing: No. 14 (122.9 yds/g)

Passing: No. 1 (307.7 yds/g)

3rd down: No. 2 (50.6%)

Scoring: No. 2 (29.0 pts/g)

Turnovers: T-22 (12)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings

Total: T-3 (298.1 yd/g)

Rushing: No. 4 (95.0 yds/g)

Passing: No. 9 (203.1 yds/g)

3rd down: No. 16 (40.5%)

Scoring: No. 1 (14.0 pts/g)

Takeaways: T-4 (14)