First Look | Week 8 Jets vs. Patriots

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Take On Bill Belichick, New England For First Matchup in 2022 Season

Oct 25, 2022 at 10:48 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-pats-metlife-E_SZ2_0461

The Jets host the Patriots at MetLife Stadium in Week 8, coached by Bill Belichick, who has a 256-102 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Patriots.

2022 Season
3-4 overall, 4th in AFC East
Passing leader: Mac Jones (65.0%, 799 yards, 2TD, 6 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (98 att, 487 yards, 5.0 avg, 4 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Jakobi Meyers (26 rec, 355 yards, 13.7 avg, 2 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (42)
Interceptions leader: CB Jalen Mills, DB Jack Jones (2)
Sacks leader: LB Matt Judon (8.5)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 17 (341.1 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 12 (122.6 yds/g)
Passing: No. 21 (218.6 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 12 (41.8%)
Scoring: No. 16 (22.1 pts/g)
Turnovers: 31 (15)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 15 (345.3 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 25 (136.7 yds/g)
Passing: No. 12 (208.6 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 28 (44.4%)
Scoring: No. 14 (20.8 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-3 (13)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
PlayerFormer Team2022 Stats
QB Bailey ZappeWestern Kentucky (2021)70.7%, 781 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT
WR DeVante ParkerDolphins (2015-2021)15 rec, 321 yards, 21.4 avg, 1 TD
LB Mack WilsonBrowns (2019-2021)17 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD, 1 FF

Week 7 vs. CHI (Loss 33-14 in OT) | Offensive Leaders
Passing | Zappe: 14 of 22 (63.6%), 185 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, 67.4 rating
Rushing | Stevenson: 11 att, 39 yards, 3.5 avg, 1 TD
Receiving | Parker: 3 rec, 68 yards, 22.7 avg, 0 TD
3rd down | 5-for-10 (50%)
Total offense | 260 yards (70 rushing, 190 passing)

Week 7 vs. CHI | Defensive Leaders
Tackles | Bentley: 10 tackles
Sacks | Judon (2.5)
Interceptions | DB Myles Bryant (1)
3rd down | CHI went 11-for-18 (61%)
Total defense | Allowed 390 yards (243 rushing, 147 passing)

Related Content

news

Notebook | Robert Saleh Not Sounding Alarm on the Jets Pass Game

Jets HC Says Zach Wilson Is a Ton Better; WR Elijah Moore Will Be Active vs. the Patriots

news

Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jets' Versatile O-Lineman, Sustains Torn Triceps and Will Miss Rest of the Season

After AVT Injury, Cedric Ogbuehi Takes Over at Right Tackle

news

Jets' Breece Hall Out for the Season With ACL Tear

Talented Rookie RB Injured in Victory at Denver on Sunday

news

5 Plays That Made a Difference in the Jets' Road Victory Over the Broncos

Relive Some of the Key Moments During the 16-9 Victory in Denver

news

3 Takeaways | Jets 'Gutted One Out' vs. Broncos

Greg Zeurlein, Braden Mann Come Up Big; Breece Hall, 2 Others Hurt in Win at Denver

news

Social Media Reaction to the Jets' Road Victory Over the Broncos

See Tweets from the Players, National Media & More Following the 16-9 Win In Denver.

news

Jets Secondary Lights Out in Win Over Broncos

CBs Sauce Gardner & D.J. Reed Both Registered 3 PDs in Road Win

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Broncos?

Five on Defense and Offense Log Every Snap in Triumph

news

Jets-Broncos Game Recap | Jets Do It Again: Hang In Despite Injuries to Top Denver 16-9

Breece Hall TD Run, Greg Zuerlein FGs, Sauce Gardner & D.J. Reed Pass Defenses Add Up to 5-2 Record

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh Says Breece Hall's Knee Injury Is 'Not Good'

Green & White Win in Denver Despite Injuries to Rookie RB, WR Corey Davis and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

news

In Brawl of Defense vs. Defense in Denver, Jets Come Away with the Knockout

DL Sheldon Rankins on the Mile-High Victory: 'We Knew We Had to Step Up for the Offense'

Advertising