First Look | Week 8 Jets vs. Patriots

The Jets host the Patriots at MetLife Stadium in Week 8, coached by Bill Belichick, who has a 256-102 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Patriots.
2022 Season
3-4 overall, 4th in AFC East
Passing leader: Mac Jones (65.0%, 799 yards, 2TD, 6 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (98 att, 487 yards, 5.0 avg, 4 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Jakobi Meyers (26 rec, 355 yards, 13.7 avg, 2 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (42)
Interceptions leader: CB Jalen Mills, DB Jack Jones (2)
Sacks leader: LB Matt Judon (8.5)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 17 (341.1 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 12 (122.6 yds/g)
Passing: No. 21 (218.6 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 12 (41.8%)
Scoring: No. 16 (22.1 pts/g)
Turnovers: 31 (15)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 15 (345.3 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 25 (136.7 yds/g)
Passing: No. 12 (208.6 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 28 (44.4%)
Scoring: No. 14 (20.8 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-3 (13)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2022 Stats
|QB Bailey Zappe
|Western Kentucky (2021)
|70.7%, 781 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT
|WR DeVante Parker
|Dolphins (2015-2021)
|15 rec, 321 yards, 21.4 avg, 1 TD
|LB Mack Wilson
|Browns (2019-2021)
|17 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD, 1 FF
Week 7 vs. CHI (Loss 33-14 in OT) | Offensive Leaders
Passing | Zappe: 14 of 22 (63.6%), 185 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, 67.4 rating
Rushing | Stevenson: 11 att, 39 yards, 3.5 avg, 1 TD
Receiving | Parker: 3 rec, 68 yards, 22.7 avg, 0 TD
3rd down | 5-for-10 (50%)
Total offense | 260 yards (70 rushing, 190 passing)
Week 7 vs. CHI | Defensive Leaders
Tackles | Bentley: 10 tackles
Sacks | Judon (2.5)
Interceptions | DB Myles Bryant (1)
3rd down | CHI went 11-for-18 (61%)
Total defense | Allowed 390 yards (243 rushing, 147 passing)