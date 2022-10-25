First Look | Week 8 Jets vs. Patriots

The Jets host the Patriots at MetLife Stadium in Week 8, coached by Bill Belichick, who has a 256-102 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Patriots.

2022 Season

3-4 overall, 4th in AFC East

Passing leader: Mac Jones (65.0%, 799 yards, 2TD, 6 INT)

Rushing leader: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (98 att, 487 yards, 5.0 avg, 4 TD)

Receiving leader: WR Jakobi Meyers (26 rec, 355 yards, 13.7 avg, 2 TD)

Tackles leader: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (42)

Interceptions leader: CB Jalen Mills, DB Jack Jones (2)

Sacks leader: LB Matt Judon (8.5)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings

Total: No. 17 (341.1 yds/g)

Rushing: No. 12 (122.6 yds/g)

Passing: No. 21 (218.6 yds/g)

3rd down: No. 12 (41.8%)

Scoring: No. 16 (22.1 pts/g)

Turnovers: 31 (15)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings

Total: No. 15 (345.3 yds/g)

Rushing: No. 25 (136.7 yds/g)

Passing: No. 12 (208.6 yds/g)

3rd down: No. 28 (44.4%)

Scoring: No. 14 (20.8 pts/g)

Takeaways: T-3 (13)