First Look | Week 7 Jets at Broncos

The Jets travel to Denver in Week 7 to take on the Broncos, coached by Nathaniel Hackett, who has a 2-4 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Broncos.
2022 Season
2-4 overall, 3rd in AFC West
Passing leader: Russell Wilson (58.6%, 1,442 yards, 5TD, 3 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Melvin Gordon (55 att, 201 yards, 1 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Courtland Sutton (31 rec, 431 yards, 13.9 avg 1 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Alex Singleton (44)
Interceptions leader: S Caden Sterns (2)
Sacks leader: OLB Bradley Chubb (5.5)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 22 (329.3 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 19 (110.2 yds/g)
Passing: No. 21 (219.2 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 30 (30.2%)
Scoring: No. 32 (15.1 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-22 (9)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 3 (290.3 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 13 (105.8 yds/g)
Passing: No. 5 (184.5 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 11 (36.0%)
Scoring: No. 4 (16.5 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-17 (7)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2022 Stats
|LB Alex Singleton
|Eagles (2019-2021)
|44 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 PD, 1 QBH
|CB K'Waun Williams
|49ers (2017-2021)
|26 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH, 1 PD
|DT D.J. Jones
|49ers (2017-2021)
|17 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFL, 4 QBH, 3 PD
Week 6 at LAC (Loss 19-16 in OT) | Offensive Leaders
Passing | Wilson: 15 of 28 (53.6%), 188 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 86.6 rating
Rushing | RB Latavius Murray: 15 att, 66 yards, 4.4 avg, 0 TD
Receiving | WR Jerry Jeudy: 3 rec, 54 yards, 18.0 avg, 0 TD
3rd down | 4-for-14 (29%)
Total offense | 258 yards (98 rushing, 160 passing)
Week 6 at LAC | Defensive Leaders
Tackles | Singleton: 21 tackles
Sacks | LB Baron Browning, DE Matt Henningsen (1)
Interceptions | Browning (1)
3rd down | LAC went 11-for-22 (50%)
Total defense | Allowed 297 yards (73 rushing, 224 passing)