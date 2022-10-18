First Look | Week 7 Jets at Broncos

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Travel to Denver to Take on Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson

Oct 18, 2022 at 09:43 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-broncos-AP22291097986479
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images

The Jets travel to Denver in Week 7 to take on the Broncos, coached by Nathaniel Hackett, who has a 2-4 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Broncos.

2022 Season
2-4 overall, 3rd in AFC West
Passing leader: Russell Wilson (58.6%, 1,442 yards, 5TD, 3 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Melvin Gordon (55 att, 201 yards, 1 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Courtland Sutton (31 rec, 431 yards, 13.9 avg 1 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Alex Singleton (44)
Interceptions leader: S Caden Sterns (2)
Sacks leader: OLB Bradley Chubb (5.5)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 22 (329.3 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 19 (110.2 yds/g)
Passing: No. 21 (219.2 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 30 (30.2%)
Scoring: No. 32 (15.1 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-22 (9)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 3 (290.3 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 13 (105.8 yds/g)
Passing: No. 5 (184.5 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 11 (36.0%)
Scoring: No. 4 (16.5 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-17 (7)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
PlayerFormer Team2022 Stats
LB Alex SingletonEagles (2019-2021)44 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 PD, 1 QBH
CB K'Waun Williams49ers (2017-2021)26 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH, 1 PD
DT D.J. Jones49ers (2017-2021)17 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFL, 4 QBH, 3 PD

Week 6 at LAC (Loss 19-16 in OT) | Offensive Leaders
Passing | Wilson: 15 of 28 (53.6%), 188 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 86.6 rating
Rushing | RB Latavius Murray: 15 att, 66 yards, 4.4 avg, 0 TD
Receiving | WR Jerry Jeudy: 3 rec, 54 yards, 18.0 avg, 0 TD
3rd down | 4-for-14 (29%)
Total offense | 258 yards (98 rushing, 160 passing)

Week 6 at LAC | Defensive Leaders
Tackles | Singleton: 21 tackles
Sacks | LB Baron Browning, DE Matt Henningsen (1)
Interceptions | Browning (1)
3rd down | LAC went 11-for-22 (50%)
Total defense | Allowed 297 yards (73 rushing, 224 passing)

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings | Jets Crack the Top 10 in Week 6

ESPN Ranks Green & White No. 9 Team in the League; Pro Football Talk No. 7

news

Jets Sign OL Conor McDermott to Practice Squad

Veteran OL Was Released from the Active Roster on Monday

news

Notebook | HC Robert Saleh on Jets' Style of Play: 'Effort, Technique and Violence'

Duane Brown Excels on O-Line; Vinny Curry Awed by Play of Quinnen Williams

news

5 Plays That Made a Difference in the Jets' Victory Over the Packers

Relive Some of the Key Moments During the 27-10 Road Victory Over Green Bay

news

Jets Sign T Mike Remmers to Active Roster; Release T Conor McDermott

Versatile Offensive Lineman Played in Four Games With Chiefs in 2021 Season

news

Social Media Reaction to the Jets' Road Victory Over the Packers

See Tweets from the Players, National Media & More Following the 27-10 Win In Green Bay.

news

3 Takeaways | Jets Wanted to Take Packers 'to Deep Water'

Special Teams Come Up Big; Defensive Line Sets Tone

news

Gardner Enjoys His First Trip to Lambeau with Another Sauce-y Showing

Rookie CB Nearly Had a TD Return, Notched Two More PDs, Wore One Cheesehead

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Packers?

Six on Offense; Four on Defense Lead Green & White in Play Time

news

Jets-Packers Game Recap | Jets Finish Strong Again, Stun Green Bay 27-10

Zach Wilson, Green & White Lift Record to 4-2, Improve to 3-0 on Road, vs. QB Aaron Rodgers, Pack at Lambeau

news

Jets' DL Quinnen Williams Played At 'Another Level' in Win Over Packers

No. 95 Sacked Aaron Rodgers Twice, One a Strip Sack, and Blocked a Field-Goal Attempt

Advertising