First Look | Week 4 Jets at Steelers

Robert Saleh, Green & White Travel to Pittsburgh with Chance to Reach .500

Sep 27, 2022 at 09:38 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-steelers-AP22267582839361
Kirk Irwin/AP Images

The Jets travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers in Week 4, coached by Mike Tomlin, who has a 145-78-1 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Steelers.

2022 Season
1-2 overall, 3rd in AFC North
Passing leader: Mitch Trubisky (60.2%, 569 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT)
Rushing leader: Najee Harris (40 carries, 128 yards, 3.2 avg, 1 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Diontae Johnson (21 rec, 196 yards, 9.3 avg, 0 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Myles Jack (35)
Interceptions leader: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (2)
Sacks leader: LB Alex Highsmith (4.5)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 31 (272.7 yds/g)
Rushing: 23 (90.0 yds/g)
Passing: 28 (182.7 yds/g)
3rd down: T-24 (33.3%)
Scoring: 19 (18.0 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-8 (3)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 24 (394.7 yds/g)
Rushing: 28 (142.7 yds/g)
Passing: 22 (252.0 yds/g)
3rd down: 25 (46.9%)
Scoring: 18 (22.0 pts/g)
Takeaways: 6 (6)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
PlayerFormer Team2021 Stats
LB Myles JackJaguars (2016-2021)35 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 PD
RG James DanielsBears (2018-2021)17 starts
QB Kenny PickettPittsburgh (2020-2021)67.2%, 4,319 yards, 42 TDs, 7 INT

Week 3 at CLE (29-17 loss) | Offensive Leaders
Passing | Trubisky: 20 of 32 (62.5%), 207 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 81.1 rating
Rushing | Harris: 15 carries, 56 yards, 3.7 avg, 1 TD
Receiving | Johnson: 8 rec, 84 yards, 10.5 avg
3rd down | 1-for-9 (11%)
Total offense | 308 yards (104 rushing, 204 passing)

Week 3 at CLE | Defensive Leaders
Tackles | Jack (12)
Sacks | Highsmith (1.5)
Interceptions | 0
3rd down | CLE went 6-for-16 (38%)
Total defense | Allowed 376 yards (171 rushing, 205 passing)

