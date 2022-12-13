First Look | Week 15 Jets vs. Lions

The Jets host the Lions at MetLife Stadium in Week 15, coached by Dan Campbell, who has a 9-20-1 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Lions.
2022 Season
6-7 overall, 2nd in NFC North
Passing leader: Jared Goff (65.3%, 3,352 yards, 22 TD, 7 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Jamaal Williams (204 att, 806 yards, 4.0 avg, 14 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (82 rec, 898 yards, 11.0 avg, 6 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Alex Anzalone (100)
Interceptions leader: S Kerby Joseph (3)
Sacks leader: DL Aidan Hutchinson (7)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 4 (376.4 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 11 (127.5 yds/g)
Passing: No. 7 (248.8 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 9 (43.1%)
Scoring: No. 5 (26.9 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-6 (14)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 31 (403.2 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 26 (139.8 yds/g)
Passing: No. 30 (263.4 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 31 (48.1%)
Scoring: No. 31 (26.7 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-10 (17)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2022 Stats
|DL Aidan Hutchinson
|Michigan (2018-2021)
|35 tackles, 6 TFL, 7 sacks, 13 QB hits, 2 INT, 2 PD, 1 FR
|WR D.J. Chark
|Jaguars (2018-2021)
|20 receptions, 306 yards, 15.3 avg, 3 TD
|LB Malcolm Rodriguez
|Oklahoma State (2017-2021)
|69 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 sack, 3 QBH, 2 PD, 1 FR
Week 14 vs. MIN (Win 34-23) | Offensive Leaders
Passing | Goff: 27 of 39 (69.2%), 330 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 120.7 rating
Rushing | Williams: 16 att, 37 yards, 2.3 avg, 0 TD
Receiving | Chark: 6 rec, 94 yards, 15.7 avg, 1 TD
3rd down | 7-for-15 (47%)
Total offense | 464 yards (134 rushing, 330 passing)
Week 14 vs. MIN | Defensive Leaders
Tackles | Anzalone: 9 tackles
Sacks | Hutchinson, CB Jerry Jacobs, DL Isaiah Buggs, LB James Houston (1)
Interceptions | 0
3rd down | MIN went 4-for-10 (40%)
Total defense | Allowed 416 yards (22 rushing, 394 passing)