First Look | Week 15 Jets vs. Lions

The Jets host the Lions at MetLife Stadium in Week 15, coached by Dan Campbell, who has a 9-20-1 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Lions.

2022 Season

6-7 overall, 2nd in NFC North

Passing leader: Jared Goff (65.3%, 3,352 yards, 22 TD, 7 INT)

Rushing leader: RB Jamaal Williams (204 att, 806 yards, 4.0 avg, 14 TD)

Receiving leader: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (82 rec, 898 yards, 11.0 avg, 6 TD)

Tackles leader: LB Alex Anzalone (100)

Interceptions leader: S Kerby Joseph (3)

Sacks leader: DL Aidan Hutchinson (7)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings

Total: No. 4 (376.4 yds/g)

Rushing: No. 11 (127.5 yds/g)

Passing: No. 7 (248.8 yds/g)

3rd down: No. 9 (43.1%)

Scoring: No. 5 (26.9 pts/g)

Turnovers: T-6 (14)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings

Total: No. 31 (403.2 yds/g)

Rushing: No. 26 (139.8 yds/g)

Passing: No. 30 (263.4 yds/g)

3rd down: No. 31 (48.1%)

Scoring: No. 31 (26.7 pts/g)

Takeaways: T-10 (17)