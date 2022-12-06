First Look | Week 14 Jets at Bills

Sauce Gardner, Green & White Defense Set Up for Round 2 vs. Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs

Dec 06, 2022 at 09:57 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-at-bills0E_SS3_5132

The Jets travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills in Week 14, coached by Sean McDermott, who has a 58-35 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Bills.

2022 Season
9-3 overall, 1st in AFC East
Passing leader: Josh Allen (64.1%, 3,406 yards, 25 TD, 11 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Devin Singletary (137 att, 603 yards, 4.4 avg, 4 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Stefon Diggs (91 rec, 1,202 yards, 13.2 avg, 10 TD)
Tackles leader: S Damar Hamlin (72)
Interceptions leader: S Jordan Poyer (4)
Sacks leader: LB Von Miller (8)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 2 (410.8 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 8 (136.3 yds/g)
Passing: No. 3 (274.5 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 1 (51.7%)
Scoring: No. T-3 (27.8 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-29 (20)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 10 (320.2 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 5 (101.8 yds/g)
Passing: No. 17 (218.3 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 14 (38.8%)
Scoring: No. 3 (17.4 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-4 (20)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
PlayerFormer Team2022 Stats
RB James CookGeorgia (2018-2021)60 carries, 323 yards, 5.4 avg, 1 TD
G Rodger SaffoldTitans (2019-2021)12 starts at LG
P Sam MartinBroncos (2020-2021)27 punts, 48.1 avg, 10 inside the 20, 63 long

Week 13 at NE (Win 24-10) | Offensive Leaders
Passing | Allen: 22 of 33 (66.7%), 223 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 106.0 rating
Rushing | Cook: 14 att, 64 yards, 4.6 avg, 0 TD
Receiving | Diggs: 7 rec, 92 yards, 13.1 avg, 1 TD
3rd down | 9-for-15 (60%)
Total offense | 355 yards (132 rushing, 223 passing)

Week 13 at NE | Defensive Leaders
Tackles | LB Tremaine Edmunds: 6 tackles
Sacks | DE A.J. Epenesa (1)
Interceptions | 0
3rd down | NE went 3-for-12 (25%)
Total defense | Allowed 242 yards (60 rushing, 182 passing)

Related Content

news

Solomon Thomas Named Jets Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors Thursday Night Before Super Bowl LVII

news

Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh: Quarterback Situation 'Status Quo'

QB Mike White Will Remain Starter vs. Bills; DT Quinnen Williams Notches Career High Ninth Sack

news

3 Takeaways Jets at Vikings | Robert Saleh Points to 'Missed Opportunities' in Jets' Loss to Vikings

Green & White Struggle on 3rd Down, in Red Zone; RB Zonovan Knight Cracks 100 Scrimmage Yards

news

Greg Zuerlein's Kicks Went Through the Uprights but Under the Radar

Among the Jets Kicker's Milestones at Minnesota: Converting the First 60-Yard FG in Franchise History

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Majority of Snaps in Loss to Vikings?

Five on Offense; Four on Defense Logged the Most Playing Time

news

Jets-Vikings Game Recap | Jets Rally Late but Not Enough, Fall to Vikings 27-22

Mike White, Offense Score 1st TD with 6:45 Left, Can't Punch In 2nd TD in 2 RZ Drives in Final 2 Minutes

news

Jets' QB Mike White: 'Moral Victories Don't Count in the NFL'

Signal Caller Has Another 300-Yard Game, but Green & White Was 1 of 6 in the Red Zone

news

Jets Defenders Lament Not Being Able to Overcome 1st-Half 'Gut Punch' vs. Vikings

They Muted Minnesota in Final 30 Minutes, Kept WR Justin Jefferson Under Control, but It Wasn't Enough

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: Garrett Wilson Is 'Special'

QB Mike White on the Ohio State Product: 'He is a Fighter'

news

RB Michael Carter (Knee) Inactive for Jets as They Take On Vikings

DL Sheldon Rankins & T George Fant Are Active, Can Return to Action for Green & White This Afternoon

news

Jets-Vikings Game Preview | An Even Matchup in a Playoff Atmosphere

Some Pluses for QB Mike White, Jets Offense & Defense; QB Kirk Cousins Has Productive O, Homefield Edge

Advertising