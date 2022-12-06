First Look | Week 14 Jets at Bills

The Jets travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills in Week 14, coached by Sean McDermott, who has a 58-35 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Bills.
2022 Season
9-3 overall, 1st in AFC East
Passing leader: Josh Allen (64.1%, 3,406 yards, 25 TD, 11 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Devin Singletary (137 att, 603 yards, 4.4 avg, 4 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Stefon Diggs (91 rec, 1,202 yards, 13.2 avg, 10 TD)
Tackles leader: S Damar Hamlin (72)
Interceptions leader: S Jordan Poyer (4)
Sacks leader: LB Von Miller (8)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 2 (410.8 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 8 (136.3 yds/g)
Passing: No. 3 (274.5 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 1 (51.7%)
Scoring: No. T-3 (27.8 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-29 (20)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 10 (320.2 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 5 (101.8 yds/g)
Passing: No. 17 (218.3 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 14 (38.8%)
Scoring: No. 3 (17.4 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-4 (20)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2022 Stats
|RB James Cook
|Georgia (2018-2021)
|60 carries, 323 yards, 5.4 avg, 1 TD
|G Rodger Saffold
|Titans (2019-2021)
|12 starts at LG
|P Sam Martin
|Broncos (2020-2021)
|27 punts, 48.1 avg, 10 inside the 20, 63 long
Week 13 at NE (Win 24-10) | Offensive Leaders
Passing | Allen: 22 of 33 (66.7%), 223 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 106.0 rating
Rushing | Cook: 14 att, 64 yards, 4.6 avg, 0 TD
Receiving | Diggs: 7 rec, 92 yards, 13.1 avg, 1 TD
3rd down | 9-for-15 (60%)
Total offense | 355 yards (132 rushing, 223 passing)
Week 13 at NE | Defensive Leaders
Tackles | LB Tremaine Edmunds: 6 tackles
Sacks | DE A.J. Epenesa (1)
Interceptions | 0
3rd down | NE went 3-for-12 (25%)
Total defense | Allowed 242 yards (60 rushing, 182 passing)