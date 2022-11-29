First Look | Week 13 Jets at Vikings

The Jets travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in Week 13, coached by Kevin O'Connell, who has a 9-2 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Vikings.
2022 Season
9-2 overall, 1st in NFC North
Passing leader: Kirk Cousins (65.0%, 2,760 yards, 17 TD, 9 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Dalvin Cook (178 att, 841 yards, 4.7 avg, 6 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Justin Jefferson (81 rec, 1,232 yards, 15.2 avg, 5 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Jordan Hicks (93)
Interceptions leader: S Harrison Smith (4)
Sacks leader: OLB Za'Darius Smith (9.5)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 17 (340.3 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 26 (99.4 yds/g)
Passing: No. 7 (240.9 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 20 (39.5%)
Scoring: No. 12 (23.82 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-8 (12)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 31 (390.7 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 14 (114.6 yds/g)
Passing: No. 32 (276.1 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 21 (40.6%)
Scoring: No. 21 (23.36 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-5 (18)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2022 Stats
|TE T.J. Hockenson
|Lions (2022)
|26 rec, 192 yards, 7.4 avg, 1 TD
|OLB Za'Darius Smith
|Packers (2019-2021)
|33 tackles, 15 TFL, 9.5 sacks, 17 QB hits, 4 PDs
|LB Jordan Hicks
|Cardinals (2019-2021)
|93 tackles, 3 sacks, 4 QB hits, 1 INT, 7 PD, 1 FF
Week 12 vs. NE (Win 33-26) | Offensive Leaders
Passing | Cousins: 30 of 37 (81.1%), 299 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT, 116.1 rating
Rushing | Cook: 22 att, 42 yards, 1.9 avg, 6 TD
Receiving | Jefferson: 9 rec, 139 yards, 15.4 avg, 1 TD
3rd down | 8-for-15 (53%)
Total offense | 358 yards (57 rushing, 301 passing)
Week 12 vs. NE | Defensive Leaders
Tackles | Hicks: 9 tackles
Sacks | Hicks, OLB Danielle Hunter, DL Ross Blacklock (1)
Interceptions | 0
3rd down | NE went 3-for-10 (30%)
Total defense | Allowed 409 yards (45 rushing, 364 passing)