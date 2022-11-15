First Look | Week 11 Jets at Patriots

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Will Travel to Foxboro to Take on Bill Belichick, Mac Jones

Nov 15, 2022
The Jets travel to New England to take on the Patriots in Week 11, coached by Bill Belichick, who has a 295-147 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Patriots.

2022 Season
5-4 overall, 4th in AFC East
Passing leader: Mac Jones (66.1%, 1,140 yards, 4 TD, 7 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (129 att, 618 yards, 4.8 avg, 4 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Jakobi Meyers (40 rec, 457 yards, 11.4 avg, 3 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (53)
Interceptions leader: CB Jalen Mills, DB Jack Jones, DB Jason McCourty, DB Jonathan Jones (2)
Sacks leader: LB Matt Judon (11.5)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 26 (319.9 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 17 (117.2 yds/g)
Passing: No. 23 (202.7 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 21 (39.1%)
Scoring: No. 14 (22.6 pts/g)
Turnovers: No. 29 (17)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 13 (325 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 19 (120.7 yds/g)
Passing: No. 11 (204.3 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 13 (38.6%)
Scoring: No. 6 (18.4 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-3 (17)

Offseason Additions

PlayerFormer Team2022 Stats
DB Jack JonesArizona State (2019-2021)24 tackles, 2 INT, 5 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR
WR DeVante ParkerDolphins (2015-2021)15 rec, 321 yards, 21.4 avg, 1 TD
LB Mack WilsonBrowns (2019-2021)21 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD, 1 FF

Week 9 at IND (Win 26-3) | Offensive Leaders
Passing | Jones: 20 of 30 (66.7%), 147 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 89.2 rating
Rushing | Stevenson: 15 att, 60 yards, 4.0 avg, 0 TD
Receiving | TE Hunter Henry: 4 rec, 50 yards, 12.5 avg, 0 TD
3rd down | 6-for-17 (35%)
Total offense | 203 yards (70 rushing, 133 passing)

Week 9 at IND | Defensive Leaders
Tackles | Bentley: 8 tackles
Sacks | Judon, LB Josh Uche (3)
Interceptions | DB Jonathan Jones (1)
3rd down | IND went 0-for-14 (0%)
Total defense | Allowed 121 yards (78 rushing, 43 passing)

