First Look | Week 11 Jets at Patriots

The Jets travel to New England to take on the Patriots in Week 11, coached by Bill Belichick, who has a 295-147 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Patriots.
2022 Season
5-4 overall, 4th in AFC East
Passing leader: Mac Jones (66.1%, 1,140 yards, 4 TD, 7 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (129 att, 618 yards, 4.8 avg, 4 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Jakobi Meyers (40 rec, 457 yards, 11.4 avg, 3 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (53)
Interceptions leader: CB Jalen Mills, DB Jack Jones, DB Jason McCourty, DB Jonathan Jones (2)
Sacks leader: LB Matt Judon (11.5)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 26 (319.9 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 17 (117.2 yds/g)
Passing: No. 23 (202.7 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 21 (39.1%)
Scoring: No. 14 (22.6 pts/g)
Turnovers: No. 29 (17)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 13 (325 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 19 (120.7 yds/g)
Passing: No. 11 (204.3 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 13 (38.6%)
Scoring: No. 6 (18.4 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-3 (17)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2022 Stats
|DB Jack Jones
|Arizona State (2019-2021)
|24 tackles, 2 INT, 5 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR
|WR DeVante Parker
|Dolphins (2015-2021)
|15 rec, 321 yards, 21.4 avg, 1 TD
|LB Mack Wilson
|Browns (2019-2021)
|21 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD, 1 FF
Week 9 at IND (Win 26-3) | Offensive Leaders
Passing | Jones: 20 of 30 (66.7%), 147 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 89.2 rating
Rushing | Stevenson: 15 att, 60 yards, 4.0 avg, 0 TD
Receiving | TE Hunter Henry: 4 rec, 50 yards, 12.5 avg, 0 TD
3rd down | 6-for-17 (35%)
Total offense | 203 yards (70 rushing, 133 passing)
Week 9 at IND | Defensive Leaders
Tackles | Bentley: 8 tackles
Sacks | Judon, LB Josh Uche (3)
Interceptions | DB Jonathan Jones (1)
3rd down | IND went 0-for-14 (0%)
Total defense | Allowed 121 yards (78 rushing, 43 passing)