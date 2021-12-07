First Look | Jets vs. Saints

The Jets host the Saints Sunday at MetLife Stadium in Week 13, coached by Sean Payton, who has a 148-88 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Saints.
2021 Season
5-7 overall, 4th in NFC South
Passing leader: Jameis Winston (59.0%, 1,170 yards, 14 TD, 3 INT)
Rushing leader: Alvin Kamara (146 carries, 530 yards, 3.6 avg, 3 TD)
Receiving leader: Deonte Harris (31 receptions, 523 yards, 16.9 avg, 3 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Demario Davis (80)
Interceptions leader: CB P.J. Williams (3)
Sacks leader: DE Marcus Davenport (7)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 23 (317.3 yds/g)
Rushing: 14 (114.7 yds/g)
Passing: 25 (202.7 yds/g)
3rd down: 22 (37.8%)
Scoring: T-17 (22.8 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-13 (16)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 14 (346.5 yds/g)
Rushing: 5 (96.4 yds/g)
Passing: 22 (250.1 yds/g)
3rd down: 15 (39.3%)
Scoring: 19 (23.0 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-12 (17)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2021 Stats
|DL Tanoh Kpassagnon
|Chiefs (2017-20)
|18 tackles, 3 TFLs, 4 sacks, 8 QB hits, 1 FF
|RB Mark Ingram
|Texans (2021)
|147 rush, 527 yards, 2 TD, 25 rec, 154 yards, 0 TD
|LB Pete Werner
|Ohio State (2017-20)
|48 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 QB hit
Week 13 vs. DAL (27-17 Loss) - Offensive Leaders
Passing - Taysom Hill: 19 of 41, 46.3%, 264 yards, 2 TD, 4 INT, 44.2 rating
Rushing - Hill: 11 rushes, 101 yards, 9.2 avg, 0 TD
Receiving - Harris: 4 rec, 96 yards, 1 TD
3rd down - 5-for-14 (36%)
Total offense - 405 yards (153 rushing, 252 passing)
Week 13 vs. DAL - Defensive Leaders
Tackles - LB Kwon Alexander (9)
Sacks - CB Williams (1)
Interceptions - CB Marshon Lattimore (1)
3rd-down defense - DAL went 2-for-13 (15%)
Total defense - Allowed 377 yards (146 rushing, 231 passing)