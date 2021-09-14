First Look | Jets vs. Patriots

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Gearing Up for Week 2 Against Bill Belichick, Mac Jones & Co.

Sep 14, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets host the Patriots at MetLife Stadium in Week 2, coached by Bill Belichick, who has a 280-136 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Patriots.

2020 Season
7-9 overall, 3rd in AFC East
Passing leader: Cam Newton (65.8%, 2,657 yards, 8 TD, 10 INT)
Rushing leader: Damien Harris (137 carries, 691 yards, 5.0 avg, 2 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Jakobi Meyers (59 receptions, 729 yards, 0 TD)
Tackles leader: DB Adrian Phillips (107)
Interceptions leader: DB J.C. Jackson (9)
Sacks leader: DL Chase Winovich (5.5)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 27 (327.3 yds/g)
Rushing: 4 (146.6 yds/g)
Passing: 30 (180.6 yds/g)
3rd down: 17 (40.6%)
Scoring: 27 (20.4 pts/g)
Giveaways: T-14 (19)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 15 (353.8 yds/g)
Rushing: 26 (131.4 yds/g)
Passing: 8 (222.3 yds/g)
3rd down: 16 (40.9%)
Scoring: 7 (22.1 pts/g)
Takeaways: T9 (22)

Offseason Additions

Player Former Team 2020 Stats
QB Mac Jones Alabama (2018-20) 77.4%, 4,500 yards, 41 TD, 4 INT
LB Matt Judon Ravens (2016-20) 50 tackles, 6 sacks, 9 TFL, 21 QBH
TE Jonnu Smith Titans (2017-20) 41 rec, 448 yards, 10.9 avg, 8 TD
Week 1 vs. MIA (17-16 Loss) - Offensive Leaders
Passing - Jones: 29 of 39, 74.4, 281 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 102.6 rating
Rushing - RB Damien Harris: 23 rushes, 100 yards, 4.3 avg,
Receiving - WR Nelson Agholor: 5 rec, 72 yards, 14.4 avg, 1 TD
3rd down - 11-for-16 (69%)
Total offense - 393 yards (125 rushing, 268 passing)

Week 1 vs. MIA - Defensive Leaders
Tackles - S Devin McCourty (7)
Sacks - LB Kyle Van Noy, LB Josh Uche (1)
Interceptions - DB Jonathan Jones (1)
3rd-down defense - MIA went 4-for-11 (36%)
Total defense - Allowed 259 yards (74 rushing, 185 passing)

