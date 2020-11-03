First Look: Jets vs. Patriots

Green & White Host New England to Face Bill Belichick, Cam Newton 

Nov 03, 2020 at 09:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-jets-pats-AP20307006507470
John Munson/AP Images

The Jets host New England to play the Patriots, coached by Bill Belichick, who has a 275-131 record in the regular season, in Week 9. Below is a first look at Jets-Patriots.

2020 Season
2-5 overall, 3rd in AFC East
Passing leader: Cam Newton (66%, 1,143 yards, 2 TD, 7 INT)
Rushing leader: Newton (59 carries, 298 yards, 5.1 avg, 6 TD)
Receiving leader: Julian Edelman (39 receptions, 315 yards, 15.0 avg, 0 TD)
Tackles leader: DB Adrian Phillips (46)
Interceptions leader: DB J.C. Jackson (4)
Sacks leader: DL Chase Winovich (2.5)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 21 (351.7 yds/g)
Rushing: 3 (159.7 yds/g)
Passing: 29 (192.0 yds/g)
3rd down: 23 (40.3%)
Scoring: 29 (19.4 pts/g)
Giveaways: T-29 (15)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 14 (357.3 yds/g)
Rushing: 27 (140.4 yds/g)
Passing: 9 (216.9 yds/g)
3rd down: T-10 (38.9%)
Scoring: 12 (23.9 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-4 (13)

Offseason Additions and Re-Signings

Table inside Article
Player Former Team 2020 Stats
QB Cam Newton Panthers (2011-2019) 66%, 1,143 yards, 2 TD, 7 INT, 59 rushes, 298 yards, 5.1 avg, 6 TD
LG Joe Thuney Patriots (2016-present) 7 games started
WR Damiere Byrd Cardinals (2019) 21 rec, 272 yards, 13.0 avg, 0 TD

Week 8 at Bills (24-21 Loss) - Offensive Leaders
Passing: Newton (60.0%, 15 of 25, 174 yards, 0 TD, 81.1 rating)
Rushing: RB Damien Harris (16 rushes, 102 yards, 6.4 avg, 1 TD)
Receiving: WR Jakobi Meyers (6 rec, 58 yards, 9.7 avg)
3rd down: 5-for-10 (50%)
Total offense: 349 yards (188 rushing, 161 passing)

Week 8 at Bills - Defensive Leaders
Tackles: DBs Jonathan Jones, Devin McCourty (6)
Sacks: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (1)
Interceptions: Jackson (1)
3rd-down defense: BUF went 5-for-111 (45%)
Total defense: Allowed 339 yards (190 rushing, 149 passing)

