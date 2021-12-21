First Look | Jets vs. Jaguars

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Gearing Up for Week 16 Against Darrell Bevell, Trevor Lawrence

Dec 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-jags-AP21353773584631
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images

The Jets play the Jaguars at MetLife Stadium in Week 16, coached by interim HC Darrell Bevell, who has an 0-1 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Jaguars.

2021 Season
2-12 overall, 3rd in AFC South
Passing leader: Trevor Lawrence (58.1%, 2,945 yards, 9 TD, 14 INT)
Rushing leader: RB James Robinson (161 carries, 757 yards, 4.7 avg, 8 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Marvin Jones (56 receptions, 624 yards, 11.1 avg, 3 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Myles Jack (97)
Interceptions leader: CB Tyson Campbell (2)
Sacks leader: DE Josh Allen (5.5)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 31 (302.6 yds/g)
Rushing: 23 (103.0 yds/g)
Passing: 27 (199.6 yds/g)
3rd down: 30 (34.3%)
Scoring: 32 (14.00 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-28 (25)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 20 (351.8 yds/g)
Rushing: T-17 (112.8 yds/g)
Passing: 16 (239.0 yds/g)
3rd down: 22 (42.2%)
Scoring: T-27 (26.43 pts/g)
Takeaways: 32 (7)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
Player Former Team 2021 Stats
CB Shaquill Griffin Seahawks (2017-20) 45 tackles, 2 QB hits, 5 PDs, 1 FF
TE Dan Arnold Panthers (2020) 28 rec, 324 yards, 11.6 avg, 0 TD
K Matthew Wright Steelers (2020) 13 of 16 FGs (81.3%), 10 of 12 XP (83.3%)

Week 15 vs. HOU (30-16 Loss) - Offensive Leaders
Passing - Lawrence: 22 of 38, 57.9%, 210 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 73.4 rating
Rushing - Robinson: 18 rushes, 75 yards, 4.2 avg, 1 TD
Receiving - TE James O'Shaughnessy: 4 rec, 60 yards, 1 TD
3rd down - 3-for-14 (21%)
Total offense - 296 yards (107 rushing, 189 passing)

Week 16 vs. HOU - Defensive Leaders
Tackles - S Andrew Wingard (9)
Sacks - DT Malcolm Brown (1)
Interceptions - Campbell (1)
3rd-down defense - NYJ went 7-for-14 (50%)
Total defense - Allowed 281 yards (75 rushing, 206 passing)

