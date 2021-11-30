First Look | Jets vs. Eagles

Green & White Head Coach Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Week 13 Against Fellow First-Year HC Nick Sirianni

Nov 30, 2021 at 10:57 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets host the Eagles Sunday at MetLife Stadium in Week 13, coached by Nick Sirianni, who has a 5-7 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Eagles.

2021 Season
5-7 overall, 3rd in NFC East
Passing leader: Jalen Hurts (60.1%, 2,435 yards, 13 TD, 8 INT)
Rushing leader: Hurts (122 carries, 695 yards, 5.7 avg, 8 TD)
Receiving leader: WR DeVonta Smith (48 receptions, 686 yards, 14.3 avg, 4 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Alex Singleton (96)
Interceptions leader: CB Darius Slay (3)
Sacks leader: DT Javon Hargrave (7)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 18 (351.1 yds/g)
Rushing: 1 (157.9 yds/g)
Passing: 30 (193.2 yds/g)
3rd down: T-5 (45.4%)
Scoring: T-12 (25.3 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-9 (13)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 11 (341.1 yds/g)
Rushing: 16 (112.7 yds/g)
Passing: 11 (228.4 yds/g)
3rd down: 14 (40.1%)
Scoring: 15 (22.8 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-21 (12)

Offseason Additions

Player Former Team 2021 Stats
S Anthony Harris Vikings (2015-20) 58 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PD
RB Kenneth Gainwell Memphis (2018-20) 43 rush, 155 yards, 3 TD, 23 rec, 205 yards, 1 TD
P Arryn Siposs Lions (2020, offseason only) 43 punts, 1,972 yards (40.3 avg), 13 punts inside 20-yard line, 2 touchbacks, 68 long

Week 12 at NYG (13-7 Loss) - Offensive Leaders
Passing - Hurts: 14 of 31, 45.2%, 129 yards, 0 TD, 3 INT, 17.5 rating
Rushing - Hurts: 8 rushes, 77 yards, 9.6 avg, 0 TD
Receiving - RB Kenneth Gainwell: 3 rec, 32 yards, 0 TD
3rd down - 4-for-11 (36%)
Total offense - 332 yards (208 rushing, 124 passing)

Week 12 at NYG - Defensive Leaders
Tackles - Singleton (12)
Sacks - DL Hargrave (1)
Interceptions - 0
3rd-down defense - NYG went 3-for-12 (25%)
Total defense - Allowed 264 yards (70 rushing, 194 passing)

