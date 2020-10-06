First Look: Jets vs. Cardinals 

Sam Darnold, Jets Host Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins in Week 5 at MetLife Stadium

Oct 06, 2020 at 09:30 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-cards-AP20278743110693
Brian Westerholt/AP Images

The Jets will host the Cardinals Sunday, coached by Kliff Kingbury, who has a 7-12-1 record in the regular season, in Week 5. Below is a first look at Jets-Cardinals.

2020 Season
2-2 overall, 3rd in AFC West
Passing leader: Kyler Murray (68.8%, 919 yards, 7 TD, 5 INT)
Rushing leader: Kyler Murray (32 carries, 265 yards, 4 TD)
Receiving leader: DeAndre Hopkins (39 receptions, 397 yards, 1 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Jordan Hicks (33)
Interceptions leader: CB Patrick Peterson (1)
Sacks leader: OLB Haason Reddick, DT Corey Peters, OLB Devon Kennard, DE Jordan Phillips (2)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 18 (370.3 yds/g)
Rushing: 6 (144.5 yds/g)
Passing: 24 (225.8 yds/g)
3rd down: 20 (42.0%)
Scoring: 22 (24.5 pts/g)
Giveaways: T-23 (6)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 14 (362.0 yds/g)
Rushing: 19 (124.5 yds/g)
Passing: 14 (237.5 yds/g)
3rd down: 4 (37%)
Scoring: T-9 (23.0 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-23 (3)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
Player 2019 Stats Career Stats
WR DeAndre Hopkins 104 rec, 1,164 yards (11.2 avg), 7 TD 671 rec, 8,999 yards, 13.4 avg, 55 TD
DL Jordan Phillips 31 tackles, 13 TFL, 9.5 sack, 16 QB hits 118 tackles, 28 TFL, 17 sack, 34 QBH
ILB Isaiah Simmons (Rookie) 238 tackles, 28.5 TFLs, 11 sack, 4 INT, 8 PD, 2 FF 5 tackles

Week 4 at Panthers (31-21 Loss) - Offensive Leaders
Passing: Murray (77.4%, 24 of 31, 133 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 116.7 rating)
Rushing: Murray (6 rushes, 78 yards, 13.0 avg)
Receiving: Hopkins (7 rec, 41 yards)
3rd down: 3-for-9 (33%)
Total offense: 262 yards (129 rushing, 133 passing)

Week 3 at Panthers - Defensive Leaders
Tackles: Jordan Hicks (12)
Sacks: n/a
Interceptions: Patrick Peterson (1)
3rd-down defense: CAR went 7-for-11 (64%)
Total defense: Allowed 444 yards (168 rushing, 276 passing)

Related Content

news

Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Jets Observations Leading Up to Week 5 vs. the Cardinals

Jets Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Wischusen Shares His Thoughts Ahead of the Cardinals Game
news

Jets Notebook | QB Sam Darnold Says 'The Most Important Thing for Me Is Playing Football'

It's a Day-to-Day Situation Dealing With a Sprained Right Shoulder
news

Jets Sign QB Mike White to Practice Squad, Release RB Kalen Ballage

White Was on Active Roster for First 3 Games This Season
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Two Jets Have Played All Snaps on Offense Through Four Games? 

Alex Lewis, Greg Van Roten Lead Offense in Playing Time; Marcus Maye Paces Defense
news

Inside the Numbers: Pierre Desir's 'Bittersweet' Night

Jets CB Rebounds from Coverage Fluffs by Joining Exclusive Franchise Club for Interceptors
news

Jets Notebook | What Is the Injury Status of Sam Darnold and Mekhi Becton?

RB Le'Veon Bell, WR Denzel Mims Eligible to Come off IR for Week 5 
news

Where Are They Now: Kurt Barber

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from USC
news

Jets Claim RB Ty Johnson

Former Lions RB Had 273 Rushing Yards in 2019
news

S Marcus Maye Says 'Playing Smart' Is the Key Turnaround on Defense

Jets Captain Stresses Importance of Cutting Penalties After the Whistle
news

WRs Jamison Crowder and Jeff Smith Impress in Return to Lineup

QB Sam Darnold Collected 185 Yards on 14 Completions to the Two Receivers
news

Sam Darnold Returns from Hard Hit to Keep Jets in TNF Game

But Despite Increased Offense, QB Says After Loss to Denver that His Team's Production Is 'Not Acceptable'

Advertising