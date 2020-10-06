First Look: Jets vs. Cardinals 

The Jets will host the Cardinals Sunday, coached by Kliff Kingbury, who has a 7-12-1 record in the regular season, in Week 5. Below is a first look at Jets-Cardinals.
2020 Season
2-2 overall, 3rd in AFC West
Passing leader: Kyler Murray (68.8%, 919 yards, 7 TD, 5 INT)
Rushing leader: Kyler Murray (32 carries, 265 yards, 4 TD)
Receiving leader: DeAndre Hopkins (39 receptions, 397 yards, 1 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Jordan Hicks (33)
Interceptions leader: CB Patrick Peterson (1)
Sacks leader: OLB Haason Reddick, DT Corey Peters, OLB Devon Kennard, DE Jordan Phillips (2)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 18 (370.3 yds/g)
Rushing: 6 (144.5 yds/g)
Passing: 24 (225.8 yds/g)
3rd down: 20 (42.0%)
Scoring: 22 (24.5 pts/g)
Giveaways: T-23 (6)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 14 (362.0 yds/g)
Rushing: 19 (124.5 yds/g)
Passing: 14 (237.5 yds/g)
3rd down: 4 (37%)
Scoring: T-9 (23.0 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-23 (3)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|2019 Stats
|Career Stats
|WR DeAndre Hopkins
|104 rec, 1,164 yards (11.2 avg), 7 TD
|671 rec, 8,999 yards, 13.4 avg, 55 TD
|DL Jordan Phillips
|31 tackles, 13 TFL, 9.5 sack, 16 QB hits
|118 tackles, 28 TFL, 17 sack, 34 QBH
|ILB Isaiah Simmons (Rookie)
|238 tackles, 28.5 TFLs, 11 sack, 4 INT, 8 PD, 2 FF
|5 tackles
Week 4 at Panthers (31-21 Loss) - Offensive Leaders
Passing: Murray (77.4%, 24 of 31, 133 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 116.7 rating)
Rushing: Murray (6 rushes, 78 yards, 13.0 avg)
Receiving: Hopkins (7 rec, 41 yards)
3rd down: 3-for-9 (33%)
Total offense: 262 yards (129 rushing, 133 passing)
Week 3 at Panthers - Defensive Leaders
Tackles: Jordan Hicks (12)
Sacks: n/a
Interceptions: Patrick Peterson (1)
3rd-down defense: CAR went 7-for-11 (64%)
Total defense: Allowed 444 yards (168 rushing, 276 passing)