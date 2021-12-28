First Look | Jets vs. Buccaneers 

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Gearing Up for Week 17 Against Bruce Arians, Tom Brady

Dec 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets play the Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium in Week 17, coached by Bruce Arians, who has a 78-48-1 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Buccaneers.

2021 Season
11-4 overall, 1st in NFC South
Passing leader: Tom Brady (58.1%, 2,945 yards, 9 TD, 14 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Leonard Fournette (180 carries, 812 yards, 4.5 avg, 8 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Chris Godwin (98 receptions, 1,103 yards, 11.3 avg, 5 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Devin White (122)
Interceptions leader: S Mike Edwards (3)
Sacks leader: OLB Shaq Barrett (10)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 2 (401.7 yds/g)
Rushing: 25 (101.7 yds/g)
Passing: 1 (300.0 yds/g)
3rd down: 2 (46.7%)
Scoring: 2 (29.47 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-8 (18)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 10 (329.6 yds/g)
Rushing: 3 (87.5 yds/g)
Passing: 21 (242.1 yds/g)
3rd down: 11 (38.3%)
Scoring: 9 (20.8 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-6 (26)

Offseason Additions

Player Former Team 2021 Stats
OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka University of Washington (2018-19) 19 tackles, 5 TFL, 4 sacks, 10 QB hits, 1 PD
RB Giovani Bernard Bengals (2013-20) 8 carries, 58 yards, 7.3 avg, 0 TD, 23 rec, 123 yards, 3 TD
CB Richard Sherman 49ers (2018-2020) 5 games, 11 tackles, 1 INT, 1 FR

Week 16 at CAR (32-6 Win) - Offensive Leaders
Passing - Brady: 18 of 30, 60.0%, 232 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 95.4 rating
Rushing - Ke'Shawn Vaughn: 7 rushes, 70 yards, 10.0 avg, 1 TD
Receiving - WR Antonio Brown: 10 rec, 101 yards, 10.1 avg
3rd down - 7-for-14 (50%)
Total offense - 391 yards (159 rushing, 232 passing)

Week 16 at CAR - Defensive Leaders
Tackles - S Jordan Whitehead, Edwards (7)
Sacks - DL Will Gholston (2.5)
Interceptions - Whitehead (1)
3rd-down defense - CAR went 7-for-18 (39%)
Total defense - Allowed 273 yards (67 rushing, 206 passing)

