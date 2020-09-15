First Look: Jets vs. 49ers

Sam Darnold, Jets Set to Host Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa and NFC Champion 49ers

Sep 15, 2020 at 09:00 AM

Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter


Tony Avelar/AP Images

The Jets' will host the NFC Champion 49ers, coached by Kyle Shanahan, who has a 23-26 record in the regular season, in the Green & White's home opener. Below is a first look at Jets-49ers.

2019 Season
13-3 overall, 1st in NFC West
Lost Super Bowl 54 to Chiefs
Passing leader: Jimmy Garoppolo (69.1%, 3,978 yards, 27 TD, 13 INT)
Rushing leader: Raheem Mostert (137-772-8)
Receiving leader: George Kittle (85-1,053-5)
Tackles leader: LB Fred Warner (118)
Interceptions leader: CB Richard Sherman (3)
Sacks leader: DL Arik Armstead (10)
Pro Bowlers: DL Nick Bosa, FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle, CB Richard Sherman

TE George Kittle
AP First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors
2019 receiving: 85 receptions, 1,053 yards, 5 TD
Career receiving: 216 rec, 2,945 yards*, 12 TD
Set NFL record among TEs with 1,377 receiving yards in 2018

*Most by TE in first three seasons in NFL history

49ers Three-Headed Pass Rush

Table inside Article
Player 2019 Stats Career Stats
Arik Armstead 10 sacks, 18 QB hits, 2 FF 19 sacks, 47 QBH, 3 FF
Nick Bosa 9 sacks, 25 QB hits, 1 FF 9 sacks, 26 QBH, 2 FF
Dee Ford 6.5 sacks, 6 QB hits, 2 FF 37 sacks, 75 QBH, 11 FF

Top Newcomer: T Trent Williams
Acquired via trade with Redskins in April
Seven-time Pro Bowler (2012-18)
Did not play in 2019

Week 1 vs. Cardinals (24-20 Loss) - Offensive Leaders
Garoppolo: 57.6% (19 of 33), 259 yards, 2 TD, 103 rating
Mostert rushing: 15 carries, 56 yards, 3.7 avg, 0 TD
Mostert receiving: 4 rec, 95 yards, 1 TD
Kittle: 4 rec, 44 yards
Third down: 2-for-11 (18%)
Total offense: 366 yards (123 rushing, 243 passing)

Week 1 vs. Cardinals - Defensive Leaders
LB Emmanuel Moseley: 15 tackles
DL Kerry Hyder: 1 sack
DL D.J. Jones: 1 sack
Bosa: 1 FF
Third-down defense: 7-for-14 (50%)
Total defense: Allowed 404 yards (180 rushing, 224 passing)

