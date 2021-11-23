First Look | Jets at Texans

The Jets travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 12, coached by David Culley, who has a 2-8 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Texans.
2021 Season
2-8 overall, 3rd in AFC South
Passing leader: Davis Mills (67.0%, 1,357 yards, 7 TD, 8 INT)
Rushing leader: RB David Johnson (46 carries, 137 yards, 3.0 avg, 1 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Brandin Cooks (59 receptions, 659 yards, 11.2 avg, 2 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (60)
Interceptions leader: CB Lonnie Johnson (3)
Sacks leader: DL Jonathan Greenard (7)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 32 (271.1 yds/g)
Rushing: 32 (76.5 yds/g)
Passing: 31 (194.6 yds/g)
3rd down: T-19 (38.5%)
Scoring: 32 (15.0 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-29 (17)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 30 (389.3 yds/g)
Rushing: 30 (133.5 yds/g)
Passing: 27 (255.8 yds/g)
3rd down: 26 (43.2%)
Scoring: 29 (27.1 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-4 (19)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2021 Stats
|QB Tyrod Taylor
|Chargers (2019-20)
|62.2%, 763 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT, 80.3 rating
|LB Christian Kirksey
|Packers (2020)
|56 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 INT, 5 PD, 1 FR
|P Cameron Johnston
|Eagles (2018-20)
|55 punts, 2,554 yards (46.4 avg), 25 punts inside 20-yard line, 2 touchbacks
Week 11 at TEN (22-13 Win) - Offensive Leaders
Passing - Tyrod Taylor: 14 of 24, 58.3%, 107 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 69.3 rating
Rushing - Rex Burkhead: 18 rushes, 40 yards, 2.2 avg, 0 TD
Receiving - WR Chris Conley: 4 rec, 37 yards, 0 TD
3rd down - 6-for-17 (35%)
Total offense - 190 yards (83 rushing, 107 passing)
Week 11 at TEN - Defensive Leaders
Tackles - Grugier-Hill (12)
Sacks - DL Jacob Martin, DL Ross Blacklock (1)
Interceptions - DB Desmond King (2)
3rd-down defense - TEN went 6-for-15 (40%)
Total defense - Allowed 420 yards (103 rushing, 317 passing)