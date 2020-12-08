First Look: Jets at Seahawks

Sam Darnold, Jets Travel to Face Seahawks Led by Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf in Week 14

Dec 08, 2020 at 09:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-seahawks-AP20341731799061
Elaine Thompson/AP Images

The Jets travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks, coached by Pete Carroll, who has a 141-93-1 record in the regular season, in Week 14. Below is a first look at Jets-Seahawks.

2020 Season
8-4 overall, 2nd in AFC West
Passing leader: Russell Wilson (70.0%, 3,479 yards, 32 TD, 11 INT)
Rushing leader: Chris Carson (87 carries, 429 yards, 4.9 avg, 4 TD)
Receiving leader: WR D.K. Metcalf (63 receptions, 1,119 yards, 9 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Bobby Wagner (106)
Interceptions leader: S Quandre Diggs (4)
Sacks leader: S Jamal Adams (7.5)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 8 (385.7 yds/g)
Rushing: 13 (116.7 yds/g)
Passing: 7 (269.0 yds/g)
3rd down: 25 (38.7%)
Scoring: 4 (29.4 pts/g)
Giveaways: T-16 (16)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 31 (407.4 yds/g)
Rushing: 5 (97.7 yds/g)
Passing: 32 (309.8 yds/g)
3rd down: 28 (47.5%)
Scoring: T-22 (26.8 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-11 (17)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
Player Former Team 2020 Stats
S Jamal Adams Jets (2017-19) 58 tackles, 8 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 PD
DL Carlos Dunlap Bengals (2010-2020) *Traded midseason* 31 tackles, 7 TFL, 5 sacks, 12 PD, 2 PD
G Damien Lewis LSU (2018-19) 12 games started

Week 13 vs. Giants (17-12 Loss) - Offensive Leaders
Passing: Wilson (62.8%, 27 of 43, 263 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 78.0 rating)
Rushing: Carson (13 rushes, 65 yards, 5.0 avg, 0 TD)
Receiving: Metcalf (5 rec, 80 yards, 0 TD)
3rd down: 4-for-13 (31%)
Total offense: 327 yards (111 rushing, 216 passing)

Week 13 vs. Giants - Defensive Leaders
Tackles: Adams (11)
Sacks: Adams, DE Benson Mayowa (1)
Interceptions: Diggs (1)
3rd-down defense: NYG went 3-for-12 (25%)
Total defense: Allowed 290 yards (190 rushing, 100 passing)

Related Content

news

Jets Notebook | Adam Gase: Felt Like Change at DC 'Was the Best Decision for Our Team'

Jets Head Coach Talks Gregg Williams; Sam Darnold Says Team Will Continue to Compete Every Day
news

Jets Part Ways With Gregg Williams, Name Frank Bush Interim Defensive Coordinator 

Bush Takes Over as the Jets' Defensive Signal-Caller
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Raiders?

QB Sam Darnold, 5 Defenders Logged Most Time on the Field in Loss to Raiders 
news

Winston Hill's Family Has Started a Scholarship Endowment

Jets Tackle Great Was Named to Black College Football Hall of Fame in November
news

CB Lamar Jackson: 'That Play is Not Going to Define My Career'

Rookie Cornerback Says He Will Use the Last Defensive Play On Sunday as a Learning Experience
news

Jets Defenders Fight All the Way but Fall on One Last Las Vegas Longball

HC Adam Gase on 31-28 Loss: 'Everybody's Disappointed ... These Guys, They Battled the Whole Game'
news

Sam Darnold: 'It's Hard to Fathom Losing a Game Like That'

Raiders' Score Late TD to Overcome Jets' Second-Half Rally 
news

Change of Plans: Ty Johnson & Josh Adams Nearly Run Jets to Victory

RBs Take Over Ground Game After Early Frank Gore Concussion, Lead a Remarkable 206-Yard Rushing Effort
news

Jets-Raiders 3 Takeaways: Green & White Fall to 0-12 in Heartbreaking Loss

RBs Ty Johnson, Josh Adams Lead Offense; Defense Can't Stop TE Darren Waller
news

Jets Are Ready for Raiders, Who Are Ready for Jets, at MetLife

Sam Darnold, Green & White Seek Their First Win of 2020 vs. Derek Carr, Silver & Black
news

Jets Promote Two Players, Release WR Chris Hogan

Green & White Call Up DB Elijah Campbell and LB Noah Dawkins from Practice Squad for Game vs. Raiders

Advertising