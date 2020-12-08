First Look: Jets at Seahawks

The Jets travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks, coached by Pete Carroll, who has a 141-93-1 record in the regular season, in Week 14. Below is a first look at Jets-Seahawks.
2020 Season
8-4 overall, 2nd in AFC West
Passing leader: Russell Wilson (70.0%, 3,479 yards, 32 TD, 11 INT)
Rushing leader: Chris Carson (87 carries, 429 yards, 4.9 avg, 4 TD)
Receiving leader: WR D.K. Metcalf (63 receptions, 1,119 yards, 9 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Bobby Wagner (106)
Interceptions leader: S Quandre Diggs (4)
Sacks leader: S Jamal Adams (7.5)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 8 (385.7 yds/g)
Rushing: 13 (116.7 yds/g)
Passing: 7 (269.0 yds/g)
3rd down: 25 (38.7%)
Scoring: 4 (29.4 pts/g)
Giveaways: T-16 (16)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 31 (407.4 yds/g)
Rushing: 5 (97.7 yds/g)
Passing: 32 (309.8 yds/g)
3rd down: 28 (47.5%)
Scoring: T-22 (26.8 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-11 (17)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2020 Stats
|S Jamal Adams
|Jets (2017-19)
|58 tackles, 8 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 PD
|DL Carlos Dunlap
|Bengals (2010-2020) *Traded midseason*
|31 tackles, 7 TFL, 5 sacks, 12 PD, 2 PD
|G Damien Lewis
|LSU (2018-19)
|12 games started
Week 13 vs. Giants (17-12 Loss) - Offensive Leaders
Passing: Wilson (62.8%, 27 of 43, 263 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 78.0 rating)
Rushing: Carson (13 rushes, 65 yards, 5.0 avg, 0 TD)
Receiving: Metcalf (5 rec, 80 yards, 0 TD)
3rd down: 4-for-13 (31%)
Total offense: 327 yards (111 rushing, 216 passing)
Week 13 vs. Giants - Defensive Leaders
Tackles: Adams (11)
Sacks: Adams, DE Benson Mayowa (1)
Interceptions: Diggs (1)
3rd-down defense: NYG went 3-for-12 (25%)
Total defense: Allowed 290 yards (190 rushing, 100 passing)