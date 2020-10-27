First Look: Jets at Chiefs

Green & White Travel to Kansas City to Face Patrick Mahomes, Super Bowl Champs

Oct 27, 2020 at 09:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-chiefs-AP20299803456176
Justin Edmonds/AP Images

The Jets travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs, coached by Andy Reid, who has a 212-128-1 record in the regular season, in Week 8. Below is a first look at Jets-Chiefs.

2020 Season
6-1 overall, 1st in AFC West
Passing leader: Patrick Mahomes (65.7%, 1,899 yards, 16 TD, 1 INT)
Rushing leader: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (115 carries, 551 yards, 4.8 avg, 2 TD)
Receiving leader: Travis Kelce (40 receptions, 501 yards, 12.5 avg, 5 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Anthony Hitchens (47)
Interceptions leader: S Tyrann Mathieu, S Daniel Sorensen, DB L'Jarius Sneed (2)
Sacks leader: DT Chris Jones (4.5)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 7 (398.3 yds/g)
Rushing: 9 (134.7 yds/g)
Passing: 12 (263.6 yds/g)
3rd down: 6 (48.9%)
Scoring: 5 (31.1 pts/g)
Giveaways: T-4 (5)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 18 (361.6 yds/g)
Rushing: 30 (149.9 yds/g)
Passing: 5 (211.7 yds/g)
3rd down: 16 (41.7%)
Scoring: 9 (20.4 pts/g)
Takeaways: 2 (13)

Offseason Additions and Re-Signings

Table inside Article
Player Former Team 2020 Stats
DT Chris Jones Chiefs (2016-present) 21 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 9 QB hits, 1 PD, 2 FF
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire LSU (2017-19) 115 att, 551 yards, 4.8 avg, 2 TD, 22 rec, 194 yards, 8.8 avg, 0 TD
T Mike Remmers Giants (2019) 6 games, 3 starts

Week 7 at Broncos (43-16 Win) - Offensive Leaders
Passing: Mahomes (65.2%, 15 of 23, 200 yards, 1 TD, 107.2 rating)
Rushing: Edwards-Helaire (8 rushes, 46 yards, 5.8 avg, 1 TD)
Receiving: WR Mecole Hardman (2 rec, 57 yards, 28.5 avg)
3rd down: 0-for-8 (0%)
Total offense: 286 yards (101 rushing, 185 passing)

Week 7 at Broncos - Defensive Leaders
Tackles: Sorensen, Charvarius Ward (9)
Sacks: Jones, Ward, Tanoh Kpassagnon (1)
Interceptions: Mathieu, Sorensen (1)
3rd-down defense: DEN went 5-for-14 (36%)
Total defense: Allowed 411 yards (177 rushing, 234 passing)

Related Content

news

Jets Claim DE Daeshon Hall

Former Eagles Defensive End Has 1.5 Sacks in 13 Games
news

Jets Notebook | HC Adam Gase on the Chiefs: 'We Will Have Our Hands Full'

The Defending Super Bowl Champions Have Won Two Straight
news

Jets' Defense 'Back to Our Old Selves' After Limiting Bills to FGs

LB Avery Williamson Felt the Defense 'Played Tough' vs. Bills
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Bills?

 QB Sam Darnold, 4 Defenders Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to Buffalo
news

QB Sam Darnold: 'We Have to Adjust to Their Adjustments'

A Tale of Two Halves as Jets' Captain Returns vs. Bills After Missing Two Games
news

For Jets-Bills, Adam Gase Passes Play-Calling Duties to OC Dowell Loggains

And the Change Worked for a Half Before Green & White Offense Disappeared in 2nd Half vs. Bills
news

Jets' Offensive Rookies Supply a 1st-Half Spark vs. the Bills

WR Denzel Mims & RB La'Mical Perine Provide Glimpses in First 30 Minutes of How Productive They Can Be
news

Jets-Bills 3 Takeaways: Defense Bends But Doesn't Break in 18-10 Loss

Sam Darnold, Offense Can't Find Rhythm as New York Falls to 0-7
news

Sam Darnold, Mekhi Becton Are Active for Jets vs. Buffalo

WR Denzel Mims Ready for Jets Debut but WR Jamison Crowder, G Alex Lewis & K Sam Ficken Inactive
news

Jets Activate WR Denzel Mims, OL Cameron Clark from Injured Reserve

Green & White Also Call Up LB Bryce Hager and K/P Sergio Castillo from Practice Squad
news

Jets vs. Bills Game Preview: Sam Darnold Looks Ready to Roll

Jets WR Denzel Mims Might Make NFL Debut Against Division-Leading Bills

Advertising