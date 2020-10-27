First Look: Jets at Chiefs

The Jets travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs, coached by Andy Reid, who has a 212-128-1 record in the regular season, in Week 8. Below is a first look at Jets-Chiefs.
2020 Season
6-1 overall, 1st in AFC West
Passing leader: Patrick Mahomes (65.7%, 1,899 yards, 16 TD, 1 INT)
Rushing leader: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (115 carries, 551 yards, 4.8 avg, 2 TD)
Receiving leader: Travis Kelce (40 receptions, 501 yards, 12.5 avg, 5 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Anthony Hitchens (47)
Interceptions leader: S Tyrann Mathieu, S Daniel Sorensen, DB L'Jarius Sneed (2)
Sacks leader: DT Chris Jones (4.5)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 7 (398.3 yds/g)
Rushing: 9 (134.7 yds/g)
Passing: 12 (263.6 yds/g)
3rd down: 6 (48.9%)
Scoring: 5 (31.1 pts/g)
Giveaways: T-4 (5)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 18 (361.6 yds/g)
Rushing: 30 (149.9 yds/g)
Passing: 5 (211.7 yds/g)
3rd down: 16 (41.7%)
Scoring: 9 (20.4 pts/g)
Takeaways: 2 (13)
Offseason Additions and Re-Signings
|Player
|Former Team
|2020 Stats
|DT Chris Jones
|Chiefs (2016-present)
|21 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 9 QB hits, 1 PD, 2 FF
|RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|LSU (2017-19)
|115 att, 551 yards, 4.8 avg, 2 TD, 22 rec, 194 yards, 8.8 avg, 0 TD
|T Mike Remmers
|Giants (2019)
|6 games, 3 starts
Week 7 at Broncos (43-16 Win) - Offensive Leaders
Passing: Mahomes (65.2%, 15 of 23, 200 yards, 1 TD, 107.2 rating)
Rushing: Edwards-Helaire (8 rushes, 46 yards, 5.8 avg, 1 TD)
Receiving: WR Mecole Hardman (2 rec, 57 yards, 28.5 avg)
3rd down: 0-for-8 (0%)
Total offense: 286 yards (101 rushing, 185 passing)
Week 7 at Broncos - Defensive Leaders
Tackles: Sorensen, Charvarius Ward (9)
Sacks: Jones, Ward, Tanoh Kpassagnon (1)
Interceptions: Mathieu, Sorensen (1)
3rd-down defense: DEN went 5-for-14 (36%)
Total defense: Allowed 411 yards (177 rushing, 234 passing)