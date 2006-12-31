First Half Notes & Game Inactives

Dyson will miss his first game of the season today versus the Raiders





First Half Notes

RB Cedric Houston started his first game of the season.

CB David Barrett forced fumble was his first since Week One at Tennessee and also the 10th of his career.

CB Hank Poteat recovered his first fumble of the season and the fourth of his career and the first since 2002 when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers

WR/RB/QB Brad Smith recorded the first 20-yard rush for the Jets since Week 14 against Buffalo. Smith then went under center to pick up three yards and a first down.

The Jets have now scored 10 touchdowns off turnovers after converting on a WR Johnny Morant fumble. The Jets have scored 13 times of turnovers for 78 total points.

With his one-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, TE Chris Baker tied his career-high of four touchdown receptions, set back in 2004.

S Erik Coleman notched the 300th tackle of his career.

The 18-yard punt return by Raiders' CB Chris Carr was the longest punt return the Jets have allowed this season.

S Kerry Rhodes dropped Aaron Brooks in the second quarter for his fifth sack of the season (43 yards lost) and brings his career total to six (88 yards lost). Rhodes five are the most sacks by a Jets' defensive back since Brian Washington recorded six in 1995.

With his four-yard gain in the second, RB Leon Washington (627 yards) moved into fifth place on the Jets' all-time rookie rushing yards list, passing Blair Thomas (620 in 1990). With another four-yard run, Washington passed Freeman McNeil (623 in 1981) into fourth place on the Jets' all-time rookie rushing yards list.

With his ninth completion of the first half, QB Chad Pennington became the fourth Jets' QB to complete 300 passes in a season (Testaverde- 328 in 2000; Todd 308 in 283, O'Brien 300 in 1986).

With his 35-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter K Mike Nugent has now connected on 16 straight field goal attempts in a row and 21-of-the-past-22. Nugent needs to connect on his next kick to tie Pat Leahy for the second longest streak in Jets' history (17, 1990).

K Mike Nugent's 22 field goals in 2006 ties his previous season high set in 2005.

This is the 8th time this season that the Jets have not allowed a TD in the first half.

New York Jets Inactives

6 QB Kellen Clemens (3rd QB) #21 CB Andre Dyson

#23 RB Derrick Blaylock

#32 RB Kevan Barlow

#45 FB Stacy Tutt

#56 LB Anthony Schlegel

#76 OL Na'Shan Goddard

#96 DE Dave Ball

Jets Lineup Change: #36 David Barrett will start at corner in place of #21 Andre Dyson.

Oakland Raiders Inactives

#8 QB Marques Tuiasosopo (3rd QB)

#18 WR Randy Moss

#31 DB Hiram Eugene

#38 DB Tyrone Poole

#46 TE Derek Miller

#70 G Brad Badger

#71 G Corey Hulsey

#88 TE James Adkisson

*Note: N.Y. Jets clinch a playoff berth with: *