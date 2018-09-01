Final Cutdown: Jets Reach 53-Player Active Roster

He did that in the Jets' last two preseason games, hitting all three of his field goal tries — including a 58-yarder vs. the Eagles — and his one extra point, plus getting touchbacks on all six of his kickoffs, one of his strengths in three seasons at Jacksonville.

The three suspensions gave the team some time to continue analyzing their roster, head coach Todd Bowles said on a Friday conference call.

"It's bad that they got suspended," Bowles said, "but if we are on the fence on a couple people, they may be able to squeak by and get some time in, and then injuries always play a part in it. It's going to be a tough deal either way, but hopefully we can finagle this where we get the best value with the guys we keep."

The Jets will continue to refine their 53-man roster in the week ahead leading up to the season opener at Detroit on Sept. 10. All teams can establish their 10-man practice squads beginning Sunday.