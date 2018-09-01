Final Cutdown: Jets Reach 53-Player Active Roster

Sep 01, 2018 at 07:32 PM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

The Jets got down to their 53-player active roster today as they waived 12 players and released two fifth-year players, C Travis Swanson and RB Charcandrick West.

They also placed S Rontez Miles on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. He would be eligible to be activated after six games.

The final three players of the 18 moves the Jets had to make today were those beginning the regular season on NFL suspensions — CB Rashard Robinson (four games), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (two games) and WR ArDarius Stewart (one game).

With first-year K Taylor Bertolet among the waived players, Jason Myers appears to have won the kicking job, although the Jets could still consider newly available kickers in the coming days. Myers kept the kicking competition with Bertolet going after he was acquired on waivers from Seattle on Aug. 21 and veteran Cairo Santos was released two days later due to his slow return from last year's groin injury.

Myers, asked after the preseason finale at Philadelphia what he expected the Jets to do at his position, replied like the professional kicker he has become.

"That's not my job," he said. "My job is when they tell me to go out there and kick, I just make everything that I can."

The Jets 53-Man Roster In Photos

Top Images of the Current Jets Roster

1 Terrelle Pryor (WR)
1 / 53

1 Terrelle Pryor (WR)

2 Jason Myers (K)
2 / 53

2 Jason Myers (K)

3 Andre Roberts (WR)
3 / 53

3 Andre Roberts (WR)

4 Lachlan Edwards (P)
4 / 53

4 Lachlan Edwards (P)

10 Jermaine Kearse (WR)
5 / 53

10 Jermaine Kearse (WR)

11 Robby Anderson (WR)
6 / 53

11 Robby Anderson (WR)

14 Sam Darnold (QB)
7 / 53

14 Sam Darnold (QB)

15 Josh McCown (QB)
8 / 53

15 Josh McCown (QB)

17 Charone Peake (WR)
9 / 53

17 Charone Peake (WR)

20 Isaiah Crowell (RB)
10 / 53

20 Isaiah Crowell (RB)

21 Morris Claiborne (CB)
11 / 53

21 Morris Claiborne (CB)

22 Trumaine Johnson (CB)
12 / 53

22 Trumaine Johnson (CB)

23 Terrence Brooks (S)
13 / 53

23 Terrence Brooks (S)

26 Marcus Maye (S)
14 / 53

26 Marcus Maye (S)

27 Darryl Roberts (CB)
15 / 53

27 Darryl Roberts (CB)

29 Bilal Powell (RB)
16 / 53

29 Bilal Powell (RB)

31 Derrick Jones (CB)
17 / 53

31 Derrick Jones (CB)

32 Juston Burris (CB)
18 / 53

32 Juston Burris (CB)

33 Jamal Adams (S)
19 / 53

33 Jamal Adams (S)

36 Doug Middleton (S)
20 / 53

36 Doug Middleton (S)

37 J.J. Wilcox (S)
21 / 53

37 J.J. Wilcox (S)

40 Trenton Cannon (RB)
22 / 53

40 Trenton Cannon (RB)

41 Buster Skrine (CB)
23 / 53

41 Buster Skrine (CB)

42 Thomas Hennessy (LS)
24 / 53

42 Thomas Hennessy (LS)

43 Parry Nickerson (CB)
25 / 53

43 Parry Nickerson (CB)

44 Lawrence Thomas (FB)
26 / 53

44 Lawrence Thomas (FB)

46 Neville Hewitt (LB)
27 / 53

46 Neville Hewitt (LB)

48 Jordan Jenkins (LB)
28 / 53

48 Jordan Jenkins (LB)

51 Brandon Copeland (LB)
29 / 53

51 Brandon Copeland (LB)

43 Avery Williamson (LB)
30 / 53

43 Avery Williamson (LB)

58 Darron Lee (LB)
31 / 53

58 Darron Lee (LB)

61 Spencer Long (C)
32 / 53

61 Spencer Long (C)

67 Brian Winters (G)
33 / 53

67 Brian Winters (G)

68 Kelvin Beachum (T)
34 / 53

68 Kelvin Beachum (T)

69 Ben Braden (OL)
35 / 53

69 Ben Braden (OL)

70 Dakota Dozier (G)
36 / 53

70 Dakota Dozier (G)

72 Brandon Shell (T)
37 / 53

72 Brandon Shell (T)

77 James Carpenter (G)
38 / 53

77 James Carpenter (G)

78 Jonotthan Harrison (OL)
39 / 53

78 Jonotthan Harrison (OL)

79 Brent Qvale (OL)
40 / 53

79 Brent Qvale (OL)

81 Quincy Enunwa (WR)
41 / 53

81 Quincy Enunwa (WR)

83 Eric Tomlinson (TE)
42 / 53

83 Eric Tomlinson (TE)

85 Neal Sterling (TE)
43 / 53

85 Neal Sterling (TE)

86 Jordan Leggett (TE)
44 / 53

86 Jordan Leggett (TE)

89 Chris Herndon (TE)
45 / 53

89 Chris Herndon (TE)

92 Leonard Williams (DL)
46 / 53

92 Leonard Williams (DL)

94 Folorunso Fatukasi (DL)
47 / 53

94 Folorunso Fatukasi (DL)

95 Josh Martin (LB)
48 / 53

95 Josh Martin (LB)

96 Henry Anderson (DL)
49 / 53

96 Henry Anderson (DL)

97 Nathan Shepherd (DL)
50 / 53

97 Nathan Shepherd (DL)

98 Mike Pennel (DL)
51 / 53

98 Mike Pennel (DL)

99 Steve McLendon (DL)
52 / 53

99 Steve McLendon (DL)

Jeremiah Attaochu (LB)
53 / 53

Jeremiah Attaochu (LB)

AJ Mast/Associated Press
He did that in the Jets' last two preseason games, hitting all three of his field goal tries — including a 58-yarder vs. the Eagles — and his one extra point, plus getting touchbacks on all six of his kickoffs, one of his strengths in three seasons at Jacksonville.

The three suspensions gave the team some time to continue analyzing their roster, head coach Todd Bowles said on a Friday conference call.

"It's bad that they got suspended," Bowles said, "but if we are on the fence on a couple people, they may be able to squeak by and get some time in, and then injuries always play a part in it. It's going to be a tough deal either way, but hopefully we can finagle this where we get the best value with the guys we keep."

The Jets will continue to refine their 53-man roster in the week ahead leading up to the season opener at Detroit on Sept. 10. All teams can establish their 10-man practice squads beginning Sunday.

Following are the Jets' 18 moves/suspensions made today by the 4 p.m. ET deadline, grouped by position:

Player Position Experience Transaction
Thomas Rawls RB 4 Waived
Charcandrick West RB 5 Released
Travis Swanson C 5 Released
Chad Hansen WR 2 Waived
Tre McBride WR 4 Waived
ArDarius Stewart WR 2 Reserve/Suspended
Clive Walford TE 4 Waived
Deon Simon DL 2 Waived
Dylan Donahue LB 2 Waived
Frankie Luvu LB R Waived
Lorenzo Mauldin LB 4 Waived
Kevin PIerre-Louis LB 5 Reserve/Suspended
Anthony Wint LB R Waived
Brandon Bryant S R Waived
Jeremy Clark CB 1 Waived
Rontez Miles S 4 Reserve/PUP
Rashard Robinson CB 3 Reserve/Suspended
Taylor Bertolet K 1 Waived

