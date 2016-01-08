FILM ROOM: Five to Finish

Fitzpatrick TD to Brandon Marshall Jets Trailing 13-0, 2nd Quarter 2nd and 8 from the BUF 17

The Bills show pressure at the line and Brandon Marshall immediately makes a hand gesture to his quarterback. Marshall sees all that he has between himself and TD No. 14 is Mario Butler. Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has Stevan Ridley in the backfield with him, has 3 WR to his left and Marshall just inside the numbers to his right. Fitz shouts out protections pre-snap and appears to tell Ridley that his man is Bills LB Preston Brown. The Bills have 7 at the line as S Bacarri Rambo lines up outside DE Mario Williams. Ridley moves over and meets Brown while Fitzpatrick handles Rambo with the decisive throw. Butler attempts to play off Marshall, but the All-Pro wideout literally turned the overmatched DB around.