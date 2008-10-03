Favre Wins FedEx Air Award for Cards Game





Quarterback Brett Favre of the New York Jets is the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for games played last Sunday and Monday, the NFL announced today.

Favre shares this spotlight with running back Larry Johnson of the Kansas City Chiefs is the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week.

Favre threw for a career-high and franchise-record-tying six touchdowns and posted a 123.7 passer rating in the Jets' 56-35 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He completed 24 of 34 passes to eight different receivers for 289 yards.

Larry Johnson rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries in the Chiefs' 33-19 win over the AFC West rival Denver Broncos, the Chiefs' first win of the year.

Favre and Johnson were selected from among six finalists in the Air and Ground categories. The other finalists were QBs Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints and Jason Campbell of the Washington Redskins, and backs Earnest Graham of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Clinton Portis of the Redskins.

Fans voted for more than their favorite players. The weekly FedEx awards are also a win for local communities. Along with the player awards, FedEx is making a $1,000 donation in the winning players' names to the local Safe Kids USA coalitions in New York and Kansas City to support pedestrian safety efforts.