Fantasy Final: Week Seventeen

Dec 28, 2006 at 08:54 AM
122806_thomas.jpg

The Jets "D" is reaching new heights

Who's Hot

Quarterback

Marc Bulger, St. Louis Rams:Bulger is doing a much better job of spreading the ball to multiple receivers who don't have the name "Holt" or "Bruce" on the back of their jersey. In fact, to combat the pass rush that has come on Bulger as a result of the injuries and changes on the offensive line, the Rams have operated out of a lot more two-TE sets and worked off three-step drops that allow Bulger to get the ball out of his hand quickly and avoid contact. The result has been a much more balanced attack that has improved Bulger's fantasy status. Start him this week.

Running Back

Jamal Lewis, Baltimore Ravens:The Bills are quick, but small up front and have been having a hard time anchoring against bigger linemen that play a power game between the tackles. Unfortunately for the Bills, that's exactly what the Ravens and Lewis bring to this matchup. Look for Lewis to get some free runs to the second level and put up very good two-back numbers this week.

Wide Receiver

Chad Johnson, Cincinnati Bengals:Johnson is the deep threat in the offense and can run by the Steelers corners in press coverage or against a cushion. He has historically played very well against Pittsburgh, so look for him to put up the numbers you are looking for in the Cats' biggest game of the year.

Tight End

Vernon Davis, San Francisco 49ers:Davis is up to nearly 20 yards per catch over the last five games and is really showing off the speed, hands, and route-running ability that made him a top draft pick. Davis is a freak of nature with the size to knock down LB's and the speed to outrun both safeties. He will stretch the field from the interior and give Smith a target on every pass attempt. Start him this week as he has the physical tools to overwhelm Denver safeties Nick Ferguson and John Lynch.

Defense

Dallas Cowboys:The Cowboys are coming off a poor effort last week, but the Lions have struggled in pass protection and don't have a running game to balance the offense and keep the defense honest. Look for the Cowboys to pin their ears back and come after Kitna. He will throw interceptions and take sacks. Start the Cowboys.

Who's Not

Quarterback

Michael Vick, Atlanta Falcons:The Eagles have the ability to stop the run with their front seven and use a safety playing close to the line to shadow Vick.  Against Philly's blitz schemes, Vick will not have time to look downfield and throw, and shouldn't risk putting the ball up for grabs against the Eagles aggressive corners. Look for Philly to contain on the outside lanes, pinning Vick in the pocket and preventing him from making plays with his legs.

Running Back

Willis McGahee, Buffalo Bills: The Bills new off-tackle running scheme will help negate some of Baltimore's size and strength inside, and look for an extra TE or FB on running downs who can lead McGahee to the second level and put a body on a LB.  But Baltimore's group is fast, does a good job of shedding blocks when they have to, and generally are free to flow to the ball. McGahee will be limited in the run game, so look for him on swing passes out of the backfield, but he's only a borderline two-back.

Wide Receiver

Mark Clayton, Baltimore Ravens:Clayton is the deep threat in this offense and though he has the speed to challenge the Buffalo corners, this is a run first attack that may be playing with Kyle Boller for at least part of the game. Though he has two 100-yard efforts in the last three weeks, Clayton shouldn't be more than a #2 WR for you this week.

Tight End

Alge Crumpler, Atlanta Falcons:Eagles S Brian Dawkins has done a fantastic job against some top TE's in the NFC, namely Jeremy Shockey and Jason Witten, and he faces L.J. Smith every day in practice. Look for the Philly safety tandem to keep Crumpler in check and limit his production. He is a starter, but not the best week for him.

Defense

Denver Broncos:Something has happened to the Broncos run defense, but if they continue to have days like last week when they record two sacks, two INT, force four fumbles and recover two of them, we may be able to live with it. The problem they face this week is named Frank Gore, though. The 49ers could very well run him 40 times this week, and that's a bad thing for the Broncos.

Sleeper of the Week

New York Jets Defense:Eric Mangini has done a very good job of matching up to opponents' strengths and weaknesses and putting his players in position to make plays. They will do so again this week. Look for them to clog the running lanes and put the likes of Ronald Curry and Johnnie Morant in single coverage with the safeties being used as run support and blitzers on passing downs, particularly Kerry Rhodes. They are a smart play this week.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

It's All Love for Jets RB Michael Carter at the Super Bowl

After a Taxing Year, Jets Back Thrilled to Meet Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders in Los Angeles 
news

What Can the Jets Learn From Sunday's Rams-Bengals Super Bowl Matchup? 

Super Bowl LVI Set to Kickoff in Los Angeles February 13
news

Jets S Ashtyn Davis: 'I'm Just Happy I'm Healthy'

Green & White Started 9 Safeties in 2021, Davis to Work on Tackling and Scheme in Offseason 
news

Jets' CB Michael Carter II: You're Never Too Young to Lead

Duke Product Proved He Belonged; Ready for New Heights in 2022
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh Welcomed HBCU Coaches to Senior Bowl Staff

'Showcase' for Morgan State HC Tyrone Wheatley and S.C. State DC Jonathan Saxon
news

Jets Safeties Look Ahead: There's Room in This Room

Ashtyn Davis and Jason Pinnock Under Contract for 2022
news

Where Are They Now: Tommy Bohanon

Catch Up with the the Wake Forest Product
news

Notebook | Jets' Mike LaFleur: 'It's Everything I've Wanted'

Offensive Coordinator Advised QB Zach Wilson to 'Take a Deep Breath' Before Diving Back In
news

ESPN Ranks Jets' Offseason Capital at No. 2 in NFL 

GM Joe Douglas Has to 2 Picks in Top 10; Money to Spend in Free Agency
news

Former Jets QB Richard Todd: Senior Bowl 'Means a Lot to Me'

Green & White's First-Round Pick in 1976 Served as This Year's Gameday Captain
news

Jets DT Sheldon Rankins: 'We've Started Something Special'

Former First-Round Draft Pick Believes in Scheme and HC Robert Saleh
news

Reese's Senior Bowl Put Jets Assistants in the Pilot's Chair

Rob Calabrese on Offense and Mike Rutenberg on Defense Called the Shots in Mobile, AL
Advertising