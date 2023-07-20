ESPN's Damien Woody on Aaron Rodgers: 'He Just Breathes Life Into Your Whole Team'

"It kind of takes me back to my time with the Jets when Brett Favre got traded," Woody told team reporter Eric Allen on "The Official Jets Podcast" while reflecting on the Rodgers trade. "We were in the preseason and on the road in Cleveland and you kept hearing these whispers, like, 'We made a move, we made a move.' And then the next thing we know, Favre walks into the conference room. And when you make moves like that, it brings a whole different energy, whole different vibe to your team. Because I'm pretty sure these guys on the roster now are looking at this season like, 'we got a first-ballot Hall of Famer at the quarterback position.' And what it does is when you start playing these games you feel like you can beat anyone. That's not the case with a lot of teams. But when you have a quarterback the caliber of Aaron Rodgers, it's just it breathes life into your whole team."