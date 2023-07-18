ESPN Ranks Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner & Aaron Rodgers Top 5 at Their Positions

Ahead of the 2023 NFL Season, ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches, scouts and players to help make rankings of the top players at 11 different positions. In the site's fourth annual addition, DT Quinnen Williams, CB Sauce Gardner, LB C.J. Mosley and QB Aaron Rodgers of the Jets were ranked in the top 10 at their positions.

Williams was ranked No. 4 among defensive tackles trailing the Rams' Aaron Donald, Chiefs' Chris Jones and the Titans' Jeffery Simmons. An honorable mention in 2022, Williams was ranked as high as second by some who responded to the survey.

"As good as a defensive tackle that I've studied coming out of Bama [in 2019] – he was a young guy who needed time to mature," an NFL scout said. "It took him a while, but now it's clicking and he's still ascending. When he gets paid, I don't think he'll regress. He's as good as any pass-rusher out there right now."

In his fourth season, Williams totaled 28 QB hits, 12 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 4 pass defenses – all career-highs – en route to a first team All-Pro selection, a Pro Bowl berth and a seventh-place finish for The Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year.

Last Thursday, Williams, a vital piece of the Jets top-tier defense in 2022 that finished No. 4 in total defense surrendering 311.1 yds per game, agreed to terms on a contract extension.

"Williams has been knocking on the door of the top 10 the past few years and broke through in a big way," wrote Jeremy Fowlers, a Senior NFL Reporter for ESPN.

Gardner, the Jets' first Defensive Rookie of the Year since Sheldon Richardson in 2013, was tabbed No. 2 among corners, trailing only Denver's Patrick Surtain II. Gardner was ranked as high as No. 1 and was not ranked lower than No. 6