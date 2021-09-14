Empire State Building to Light Up for Jets Home Opener

In recognition of the highly anticipated return of fans to MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets and the Empire State Building are partnering up to celebrate the Jets home opener with a tower lighting. Jets fans from in and around New York City can look up into the sky to see the world-famous building lit green on Saturday, September 18th. Fans can also view a live stream of the building online at https://www.esbnyc.com/about/live-cam.
The New York Jets home opener kicks-off Sunday, September 19th at 1:00 p.m. against the New England Patriots. The game will mark the first regular season Jets game played in front of fans at MetLife Stadium since December 2019. Tickets for all New York Jets home games are available at nyjets.com/tickets.
"This year's lighting of the Empire State Building is very special for us, as it symbolizes the long-awaited return of Jets fans to MetLife Stadium," said Tim Kemp, New York Jets Vice President of Marketing. "After playing last season without fans in the building, we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate this moment than illuminating the New York City sky from one of the most famous buildings in the world."