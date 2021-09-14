Empire State Building to Light Up for Jets Home Opener

In recognition of the highly anticipated return of fans to MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets and the Empire State Building are partnering up to celebrate the Jets home opener with a tower lighting. Jets fans from in and around New York City can look up into the sky to see the world-famous building lit green on Saturday, September 18th. Fans can also view a live stream of the building online at https://www.esbnyc.com/about/live-cam.

The New York Jets home opener kicks-off Sunday, September 19th at 1:00 p.m. against the New England Patriots. The game will mark the first regular season Jets game played in front of fans at MetLife Stadium since December 2019. Tickets for all New York Jets home games are available at nyjets.com/tickets.