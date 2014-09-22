Emotional Night Game for Wayne Chrebet

Wayne Chrebet felt strongly both ways this evening when he found out in the stands watching the first quarter of the Jets-Bears game that he is one of the new members of the New York Jets Ring of Honor.

"It's something I really wanted," Chrebet told me in between plays, well wishes and hugs from family, friends and fans out in the cool air at MetLife Stadium. "But to finally hear it and see it, I'm just kind of thrown back by it."

Chrebet, No. 80, captured his reaction to the revelation that he and late Jets owner Leon Hess are the two members of the Class of 2014, the 14th and 15th members who will be enshrined in the Ring, in one word: "Emotional."

And that's how Chrebet played the game — with an emotional, never-say-die attitude that lifted him from undrafted free agency status out of Hofstra University, the 10th man in the Jets' 10-man wideout training depth chart in 1995, to the little big man on the Jets through his last season of 2005, clearing one team receiving standard after another and winning the hearts of Jets Nation with every one of the 580 regular-season receptions he made.