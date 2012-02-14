EMI: Greetings from Japan

My flight from Newark to Narita was uneventful and took about 13½ hours (I left NY a couple of days after the Super Bowl!). The weather is nice here and it averages about 39-45°F.

This is my first time visiting Japan since the tsunami and the earthquake happened last year. This time, I came back to attend my high school friend's wedding and spend time with my friends. I grew up in Japan for 17 years and graduated high school in Japan, and then I moved to the U.S. So I have many close friends in Japan. My parents live in NY, and my sister just recently had relocated from NY to Hong Kong. I am excited to leave here at the end of February to go visit my sister in Hong Kong for 5 days!!