EMI: Greetings from Japan

Feb 14, 2012 at 12:55 AM

Hi, Jets fans! I am so blessed that I had a wonderful season last year as a member of Jets Flight Crew. I am spending my enjoyable offseason in Tokyo, Japan, right now!

120213-emi-blog1.jpg

My flight from Newark to Narita was uneventful and took about 13½ hours (I left NY a couple of days after the Super Bowl!). The weather is nice here and it averages about 39-45°F.

This is my first time visiting Japan since the tsunami and the earthquake happened last year. This time, I came back to attend my high school friend's wedding and spend time with my friends. I grew up in Japan for 17 years and graduated high school in Japan, and then I moved to the U.S. So I have many close friends in Japan. My parents live in NY, and my sister just recently had relocated from NY to Hong Kong. I am excited to leave here at the end of February to go visit my sister in Hong Kong for 5 days!!

120213-emi-blog2.jpg

My first day back here, I went shopping in Shibuya. Shibuya, my hometown, is one of the most famous shopping and entertainment districts in Tokyo. I am sure everyone has seen Shibuya on movies such as Kill Bill or Lost In Translation or The Fast And The Furious. It is sort of a Japan version of Manhattan. This town is always busy and crowded with people, and it is the birthplace for Japan's new fashions and trends. I went shopping at an electronics store and purchased a new camera, cellphone and Wii!

120213-emi-blog3.jpg

My second day was the wedding. My friend looked stunning and happy at the wedding! I was grateful to see my girlfriends from high school because I don't get to see them very often. I am having a wonderful time in Japan but I can't wait to go back to NY and get ready for another Flight Crew season! I miss you all Jets fans. Hopefully I can be a part of the squad again and see everyone at MetLife Stadium!! Go Jets!!

—Emi

(Photo of Emi in uniform provided by NFL Japan)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Which RB Will Lead the Jets in Yards From Scrimmage in 2021?

Tevin Coleman, Michael Carter, Ty Johnson & La'Mical Perine  Among Green & White's RB Stable 
news

Seton Hall Prep Takes First Place at Jets 11-ON Regional High School Football Tournament 

Union High School Took Victory in the Lineman Challenge
news

Jets vs. Buccaneers 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Will Host Tampa Bay on Jan. 2, 2022
news

Jets Training Camp Preview | A Lot of Horses in the RB Stable

Tevin Coleman, Michael Carter Join Room That Includes La'Mical Perine, Ty Johnson and Josh Adams
news

QB Guru John Beck on Zach Wilson: 'He Has His Own Artwork, and It's Going to Be Cool'

Beck Talks of the "Ultra-Competitive" Jets QB Who Always Wants to Attack the Defense
news

Jets vs. Titans 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Will Host Tennessee Oct. 3; Take On Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown
news

Where Are They Now: Brett Miller

Catch Up with the Former Jets Offensive Tackle
news

NFL Network: Who's The Most Underappreciated Jets Player?

DL John Franklin-Myers Broke Out in 2020; Had 27 QB Pressures and 3 Sacks
news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Very Good D-Line Gets Even Better

Quinnen Williams Welcomes Established Vets Carl Lawson, Sheldon Rankins & Vinny Curry to New 4-3 Base
news

Zach Wilson, Corey Davis Among NFL.com's Most Exciting New QB-WR Combos

Jets GM Joe Douglas Brought in Former Titans Wideout in Free Agency
news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Are the WRs the Most Improved Positional Group?

Corey Davis Ready to Be a WR1; Rookie Elijah Moore a Dynamic Player
news

Jets vs. Texans 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Travel to Houston to Face the Texans on Nov. 28
Advertising