EA Q&A: Sterling Start for Maccagnan & Bowles

EA: True. The season-ending loss in Buffalo will sting for a while, but the Jets have come a long way in a calendar year. After a 4-12 season, Woody Johnson started anew last January. After hiring a pair of astute consultants in Charley Casserly and Ron Wolf, Mr. Johnson hired Mike Maccagnan and then Todd Bowles. With final say over the 53-man roster and the draft, Maccagnan made a pair of masterful trades while acquiring Brandon Marshall (109-1,502-14TD) from the Bears and Ryan Fitzpatrick (31 TD & 3,905 Yards) from the Texans. He kept ILB David Harris off the market and he struck in free agency with what was an unheralded signing of LG James Carpenter. He gave the secondary an overhaul as Darrelle Revis (9 Takeaways) and Antonio Cromartie returned and safety Marcus Gilchrist (3 INT) and nickel back Buster Skrine came via free agency. Bilal Powell (47 Receptions) wasn't a flashy re-sign in March, but he became one of the Jets most important offensive players in the season's second half. Sticking to the best player available philosophy on draft weekend, the Jets were delighted when Leonard Williams fell to them at No. 6 overall and they got a pass rusher with potential in the third round in the form of Lorenzo Mauldin (4 Sacks). So after greatly increasing the talent on the roster, Bowles and his brand new coaching staff had to put it all together. Defensively, the Green & White finished T3 in takeaways with 30 and 3rd on third downs at 33.2%. Bowles turned over the offensive controls over to Chan Gailey and the Jets’ offense averaged nearly a full touchdown better in scoring per game (24.2 to 17.7) than last year. A unit who struggled at times when the run was taken away in earlier in the season flourished down the stretch with its pass game. And when the Jets hit adversity, they smiled and found a way to get themselves back into playoff contention. Bowles won over his locker room with a direct, no-nonsense approach. There were off-the-field situations that he handled seamlessly and he started to create a culture here. The Jets ultimately fell short of their postseason goal in 2015, but Maccagnan and Bowles pointed this team ahead.