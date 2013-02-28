EA Q&A: Safety a Hot Topic

Dustin S.Milwaukee, WIQ:Please beg John (Idzik) to keep LaRon Landry. We need a hard-hitting safety to put the fear of God in opposing players.

Joseph B.Mastic, NY

Q: Are the Jets going to re-sign Safeties (Yeremiah) Bell and (LaRon)Landry?

EA:The Jets could look vastly different at safety in 2013. They already released veteran Eric Smith, and both Landry and Bell are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents.

After appearing in a combined 17 games (Foot, Achilles) with the Redskins in 2010 and '11, Landry signed with the Jets in March and was a valuable addition. Earning his first Pro Bowl berth, he finished with career-highs in tackles (112), solo stops (87), PDs (12), FF (4) and tied a personal-best with 2 INTs. The 6'0", 220-pounder is a punisher and Jets' opponents had to know where No. 30 was at all times. Bell was solid in his own right, chipping in with 103 stops while leading the club with a career-high three fumble recoveries. On March 3, Bell will turn a young 35. Landry would figure to get a number of suitors on the open market and some have estimated that he could be looking for a $6 million/year deal.

The Green & White have a trio of young safeties on their roster in Josh Bush (D6, 2012), Antonio Allen (D7, 2012) and Donnie Fletcher. Bush, a Wake Forest product, has good man coverage skills and nifty Jets WR Jeremy Kerley told me that he was very impressed with the rookie in practice last year. And this is an excellent safety class headlined by players like Kenny Vaccaro (Texas) Matt Elam (Florida), Jonathan Cyprien (Florida International) and Eric Reid (LSU).

Dee B.Beechmont, KYQ:Are the Jets going to trade Mark Sanchez?

EA: Highly unlikely. He remains the most talented QB on the Jets roster and it makes little sense to get rid of him right now unless you are getting something better in return. Many fans would like to get rid of No. 6, but he is reportedly set to earn $8.25 million next season and that is a huge number for a QB coming off a down season. The Jets will add competition to the position and Sanchez will have to earn the job.

Richard F.New York, NY

Q: With all this talk of Revis being shopped, do you think it is a wise move for the organization? He wants money, he is coming back from injury and the Jets can rebuild with draft picks. What is your opinion on this impact?

EA:I hope you had a chance to watch our "On the Inside" video on the complicated Revis situation. My take is Revis is a great player and you can never have enough of those on your team. When healthy, he is a top 10 player in this league and he is on a trajectory towards Canton, OH. Revis is also a wonderful practice performer who leads by example and he is respected inside the locker room. Internally the top brass had to decide if they can/want keep No. 24 long-term with another lucrative contract. If he ever plays elsewhere, I am of the thinking that you need to get something substantial in return.

CharlieQueens, NY

Q: What are the odds of trading Revis and getting what in return?

EA: I will leave the odds for the Vegas books because it is all guesswork at this moment. Let me point to our Revis video once again because I spoke to ESPN's Adam Schefter & Chris Mortensen and NFL.com's Ian Rapoport about this very subject. They are in the know because they speak to league executives every day.

Christina M.Paterson, NJQ:Why don't the Jets just get Matt Flynn as competition for Mark Sanchez?

EA:There are three factors to consider here — John Idzik knows Flynn better than anyone in the building, the new GM said the draft would be the "lifeline" for the Jets and there is a salary cap. I don't think you make a move for Flynn unless you are convinced he is an upgrade. There are some people in league circles who wonder if Flynn's ceiling is as a solid backup quarterback. The Seahawks won't just give Flynn away and you would anticipate they very well would want draft pick compensation in return. This is a Jets team with a multitude of needs and I don't think Idzik will be keen on giving up draft picks. Lastly, Flynn's base salary is $5.25 million and I don't think you take that on unless you know this guy is a significant upgrade from the passers here.

RobertAlbany, NYQ:Will the Jets be addressing needs in the draft or going best player available?

EA: As we approach the beginning of the league year, I would list the following as positions of need for the Jets: QB, G, WR, RB, TE, OLB & S. This could change as moves are made during free agency, which precedes the draft. On draft weekend, the Jets would figure to stick to their big board as much as possible regardless of the position. There are obvious exceptions to the "rule" and it is all based on common sense. Take a hypothetical that the Jets have a center rated slightly higher than one of the positions of need, but it is awfully close. They would probably opt to take the lower rated player because they already have an All-Pro C in Nick Mangold. Basically you try to stick to your board as much as possible.

Gary E.East Stroudsburg, PAQ: The Jets need to start with the O-line, plain and simple. That would improve the running game and protect Sanchez. Draft (Chance) Warmack. The DEs, WRs, and the LBs can be gotten in the other rounds of the draft.

EA:Obviously guard is one of the Jets question marks because both RG Brandon Moore and LG Matt Slauson are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents. The 6'2", 317-pound Warmack is an elite prospect, but so is North Carolina's Jonathan Cooper. Both players consistently got to the second level on the collegiate level and Kentucky's Larry Warford had a solid week at the Senior Bowl.

