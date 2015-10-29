EA Q&A: Revis-Cooper Should Be Fun

EA: I can assure you Chan Gailey did not think about Derek Carr one second when devising this week's game plan. The Jets did a lot of good things offensively Sunday while totaling 373 yards and converting 57% of their third downs (8 of 14). They had three scoring drives that covered 15, 14 and 13 plays. Ryan Fitpatrick wasn't intercepted for the first time this year and Eric Decker (6-94) did well in his individual matchup with Malcolm Butler. They had success moving the ball against a team that loaded up to stop the run and sent constant double coverage towards Brandon Marshall. But the Green & White turned it over once, had 3 three-and-outs to close the first half and punted the ball away after four plays once the Patriots took a 23-20 lead. You don't have to score every time you have the ball, but the offense can help the special teams in terms of field position as well. While the Raiders are ranked 32nd overall against the pass, they intercepted Philip Rivers twice last week and stormed out to a 37-6 lead over the Chargers in three quarters of action. The Jets should be fine offensively if they hold onto the football and they convert in the Red Zone.