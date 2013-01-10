EA Q&A: Looking for Answers at GM, OC & QB

Richard G.Hilton Head, SCQ: What is a reserve/future contract?

EA:The reserve/future contracts do not technically activate until the 2013 League Year, which is set to begin March 12 at 4:00 PM EST. The majority of these deals are minimum salary contracts without signing bonuses. At this time of year, you see a lot of practice squad players sign the reserve/future contracts.

SteveEngland

Q: Why can't we in this new era go back to the 80's uniforms? They look so much sharper!

EA:I have forwarded your note to our merchandise department. There will be no new uniform wrinkles in 2013. The Jets may elect to wear their Titans throwbacks in '13, but we won't know that until June.

GabeManalapan, NJ

Q: I am glad that Rex is our coach but, how difficult will it be to bring in all new Coordinators and what effect will this have on our team?

EA:On the surface, the coordinator situation appears dicey. But Ben Kotwica, who assumes the role of special teams coordinator, was Mike Westhoff's longtime apprentice. And the Jets are likely to fill their defensive coordinator vacancy in-house by promoting Dennis Thurman. Check out our latest "Jets Talk LIVE" installment to see what Rex Ryan told me about DT.

The new coordinator will be on offense and it will be the Jets third OC in three years. This is a huge hire for Ryan & the new GM, and they have to get it right.

Lawrence K.North Arlington, NJQ: With the next GM being told he has to keep Rex on for at least one more year, do you think this is going to hurt the GM search? Do you think Rex and his ways will turn off potential GMs that don't like Rex's ways? And will the Jets have to settle for a younger less experienced GM?

EA: There are only 32 GM jobs in the league. Rex Ryan is a* *brilliant defensive mind and the Jets figure to be solid in that department again. Although it could potentially be a deal breaker for some, you have to think there are a bunch of bright executives out there who wouldn't mind taking charge and evaluating the staff for a year. All the names being floated out there right now are people who have never been GMs before, so yes that route is most likely.

JohnJackson, NJ

Q: What is going to happen to Tim Tebow and Mark Sanchez moving forward? And do you think Mark will end up starting next season?

MichaelFairhaven, MA

Q: Do you think that Greg McElroy will be in the competition for the Jets starting QB position next year?

Bob D.North Attleboro, MA

Q: I think it is a given that Mark Sanchez will be back next year because of his contract, but do you think he really should be given a chance to start (again)? Even his two "successful" years were marred with terrible games, and he has not gotten any better. Many say he has the physical skills, but that just doesn't cut it in today's NFL. Smarts and good instincts are way more important, and we have 4 yrs. of evidence Mark doesn't have these.

EA:The first order of business for the Jets is to hire a GM. Coach Ryan said he will lean on the new GM and get his input on the offensive coordinator decision. While it certainly could happen, I do not envision all three quarterbacks back when the 2013 season kicks off. We know Sanchez is guaranteed big money next season, so the question becomes whether the new OC believes he can rebuild No. 6. The Tebow trade did not work out for all parties and while you would think a mutual parting is on the horizon, what will the new GM think? I think G-Mac returns, but I really don't know about the other two signal callers. In regard to Sanchez, I don't question his smarts or physical ability. But turnovers have plagued him throughout his career and he did not look like a confident quarterback last year.

Paul

West Side Scranton, PA

Q: Please tell me LaRon Landry will be back. Opponents fear him and rightfully so — never saw such a hard hitter.

EA:I can't tell you anything before a new GM is in place. There is nothing not to like about Landry and I enjoyed watching him play in 2012. The Jets have to decide whether they want to invest a ton of cash in the secondary considering you already have Darrelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie receiving sizable checks. Landry won't get the franchise tag either because he reportedly had a clause in his one-year contract that prevented the Green & White from tagging him.

Jeremy H.Morris, ILQ: If the Jets happen to part ways with Shonn Greene this offseason, would it become more likely that the 9th overall pick in the draft will be a RB?

EA:If Greene does depart in free agency, I don't see the Jets grabbing a RB at No. 9 overall. Unless something dramatically changes before April, I don't think a RB will go in the Top 10 overall. While North Carolina's Giovani Bernard and Alabama's Eddie Lacy may be the top two RBs selected, you are more than likely to find the best value for the backs in rounds 3, 4 and 5.

GregFort Lauderdale, FLQ:Please ask Rex if he can consider Hue Jackson for offensive coordinator (or assistant OC or some assistant coach position). He is the best offensive mind in the game.

EA:Sorry I didn't get to this on JTL. It would not surprise me at all if Jackson received an interview for the OC position. A coordinator with the Redskins, the Falcons and the Raiders, Jackson currently is a special teams/DB assistant with the Bengals. Jackson worked with Ryan in Baltimore when the former was the Ravens QB coach.

Andrew Z.Queens, N

Q:I was thinking all season they should draft a WR in the first round, but now maybe they should go O-line instead. Thoughts?

EA:Still months away from the Draft, the early consensus is the top end of the 2013 class features more talent up front than at the skill positions. The thing to keep in mind with the Jets is they are set at LT with D'Brickashaw Ferguson and they might feel good enough with Austin Howard at RT. There are holes elsewhere. A big question mark is at guard as both LG Matt Slauson and RG Brandon Moore are headed for free agency. Would Alabama G Chance Warmack appeal to the Jets if he were still on the board at No. 9?

Brian J.New Brunswick, NJQ:As we enter this upcoming offseason, I am looking forward to seeing continued development from the young guys on the roster (Davis, Coples, Hill...). Which young player do you see improving the most this coming 2013 season? On a side note, what position(s) do you see requiring the most attention in FA/Draft? Any suggestions to fill the hole(s)?

EA:Let me answer by saying I would like to see the most improvement from Hill. Coples played well in his rookie season and he will only get better. You should have a very good tandem up front for years to come in Q and Big Mo Wilkerson. If the Jets part ways with Bart Scott, then Demario Davis would figure to slide into the WLB spot. But Hill, a second round pick from Georgia Tech last April, is still learning the game. He is a wonderful athlete, but he needs to become more of a pass catcher and more of a refined route runner. The 6'4", 215-pounder must stay healthy as well. His improvement would be key for an offense that lacked big plays in 2012.