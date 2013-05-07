EA Q&A: Idzik Has Jets on Right Track

Paul N.Queens, NY

Q: Now that the draft has come and gone; any insight into the RB situation? I'd like to know what role they see Joe McKnight filling? I'd like to see him used on screens in the new west coast!

EA: I am glad you asked about the RB position. On Monday, I wrote that the Jets have quietly assembled a talented, explosive group of 'backs:* *

As for McKnight, he is going to have to excel when he gets his reps. There is plenty of competition here, but I believe this Marty Mornhinweg offense is a good fit for McKnight's skill-set. And this is a unique talent who could become part of the WR equation as well.

Rex PapachMason City, Iowa

Q: I, too, question the drafting of Will Campbell. For every Brandon Moore, how many Matt Krouls have there been? Why waste a draft pick on someone who has almost no chance of surviving the final cut?

EA:The Jets didn't take Campbell in the sixth round on some kind of whim.* *They hosted Campbell for a visit and that went "very well" according to John Idzik. He played guard at Michigan the second half of his sophomore campaign and Campbell was a three-year starter at OT for Cass Technical HS. The Jets had offensive line coach Mike Devlin work Campbell out and he performed awfully well in those drills.

DaveBayside, QueensQ:What number will Geno be wearing?

EA: When that becomes official, I will tweet it out: @eallenjets. Rookie minicamp is this coming weekend, so the wait won't be long.

Jerry Clermont, FLQ:With the drafting of Milliner and the strength at the cornerback position, are there any thoughts of moving Kyle Wilson to free safety?

Rainier WiggsBronx, NYQ:After watching Kyle Wilson play CB for the past couple seasons, it seems he could be an even better Free Safety… How does the Jets coaching staff see this & have they already tried this at practices ?

MikeBrick, NJ

Q: With the addition of Dee Milliner and a hole at safety, is it possible the Jets try to convert Kyle Wilson to safety?

EA:I don't anticipate a Wilson move to safety on the immediate horizon. Wilson is a solid nickel corner who played reasonably well on the outside in 2012. At 5'10", 190 pounds, Wilson is not a big defender. The Jets have some youth at safety in a pair of interesting prospects with Antonio Allen and Josh Bush. Allen, a 6'1", 210-pounder, is a thumper who can cover ground while the 5'11", 205-pound Bush has good coverage ability. Jaiquawn Jarrett — Muhammad Wilkerson's collegiate teammate at Temple — will also compete in the back end and the staff likes Donnie Fletcher at safety as well.

Joe P.Commack, NYQ: Do you think the Jets should have taken Tank Carradine with the 39th pick, knowing that Teddy Bridgewater and Johnny Manziel may be available to them next season ?

EA:No!* *Nothing against Cornellius Carradine, but thankfully John Idzik and the scouting staff don't think like some fans. While a lot of people think Bridgewater and Manziel will declare for next April's draft, that is not a sure thing. Remember Matt Barkley was a sure-fire Round 1 pick before the 2012 seasons commenced. If the Jets didn't draft a quarterback, what would the reaction be if Idizk said, "We're going to address that next year."

Come on Joe! What happens in Vegas should stay in Vegas, and that includes gambling.

CliffNew City, NYQ:Who's playing tight end for this team? Big mistake not drafting Tyler Eifert.

EA:We will have to wait and track the next three seasons of both Sheldon Richardson and Tyler Eifert. The Jets stuck to their board and got an explosive gap penetrator from Missouri. It should be noted that seven teams then skipped Eifert before the ND TE finally went to the Bengals with the 21st pick. Eifert is a good receiving target, but he might struggle at the LOS on the next level.

Last season, the Jets were considered "fools" for not selecting South Carolina OLB Melvin Ingram over North Carolina DE Quinton Coples.