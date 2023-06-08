DT Solomon Thomas: 'The Building Is Buzzin' Right Now

In March, Thomas re-signed with Jets for a second year with the Green & White. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, who spent the first four seasons in his career with the 49ers under Robert Saleh, took 338 snaps last season and had 26 tackles, 4 QB hits and .5 sacks.

"There were a couple of teams in the mix, but I always wanted to come back here," Thomas said. "The locker room that we had last year was special. Through the wins and losses, we just got closer and closer. Just knowing what Saleh was building here and knowing the coaches here, I was very confident coming back here that we were going to build a winning team. And then on top of it, you bring in a guy like Aaron Rodgers and it makes your decision even better."

Thomas will continue to add depth to a defensive interior that will have a changed look next to Quinnen Williams. The Jets signed both Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods in free agency after Sheldon Rankins (Houston) and Nathan Shepherd (New Orleans) found new homes. The versatile John Franklin-Myers and second-year pro Micheal Clemons have the ability to shift inside, and the entire line should benefit from another elite pass-rushing talent in rookie Will McDonald.

"We all feed off of each other," Thomas said. "We all learn how to rush together — we have different guys come everywhere. Certain guys bring different things but one thing about this group is we're all going to play with high effort, we're all going to be violent players and we're going to play hard. This group played great last year, and I think our ceiling is even higher with our additions this year of Al Woods, Quinton Jefferson, some of the players we've brought in is super exciting, first-round pick Will McDonald."

The centerpiece of that talented defensive line is Williams, the team's 2022 Team MVP. Throughout the offseason, head coach Robert Saleh has expressed optimism that the Jets and Williams will reach agreement on an extension.