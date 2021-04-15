DT Sheldon Rankins: 'We Will Be Able to Turn This Thing Around'

The versatile defensive lineman (6-2, 305), who is capable of playing a variety of positions, has dealt with a series of injuries (broken leg, knee, Achilles tendon, ankle) that limited his playing time and production, keeping him out of the discussion about elite D-linemen. He played in 10 games in 2019 and 12 last season.

"I'm 100% healthy, I'm able to do all the things I could do before and more," he said. "It was a blessing at one point because throughout rehab for both legs there were times I began to doubt I'd be able to do those things again. I'm good to go and feel I can do any and everything on the field to be successful. Thoughts have crossed my mind whether I'd be able to get my career back on the trajectory it was on. I felt I was on my way to being in the upper echelon of DTs, then injuries struck. I'm confident in my ability to get back to doing those things that made me a special player."

With the Jets switching to a 3-4 defense favored by HC Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, Rankins admitted that's part of the reason he decided to sign with the Jets. Another reason is how impressed he's been watching Saleh's defenses when he was the DC with the 49ers.

"One thing I feel like is that I've got a good eye for leaders of men, and I feel like that's what we got with Robert Saleh," Rankins said. "I came in here to work hard. It's not going to be easy to turn around an organization that hasn't won a lot of games in a while. But we've got someone at the helm that demands excellence, and I think it will have nothing but a positive effect on the rest of the roster.